The song A.J. Brown wrote for Eagles fans was a total flop

Philadelphia Eagles fans are known for their passion and their ability to quickly adopt unique traditions.

However, an idea launched by star wide receiver A.J. Brown never managed to win over the public.

During a live social media broadcast in the summer of 2025, Brown admitted to admiring the popularity of the famous chant associated with his former teammate Cooper DeJean.

Whenever DeJean made a big play, Eagles fans would let out a thunderous “Cooooop!” from the stands, creating one of the team's most beloved traditions.

Brown then wanted to find a similar way to engage fans during his own highlights.

Two ideas proposed to fans

During that discussion, the wide receiver offered a few suggestions.

The first was to have them shout “1K!” in reference to his regular seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, a mark he has reached several times throughout his career.

Believing that his last name didn't lend itself particularly well to a group chant, Brown thought this option could create a unique bond between him and the fans.

Moments later, he proposed a second idea inspired by his nickname, “Always Open.”

The athlete envisioned a long crowd chant resembling “Aaaaaa-Ooooo,” abbreviated to “A.O.,” which would have been used to celebrate his spectacular catches or touchdowns.

Despite Brown's enthusiasm at the time, neither proposal truly resonated with the Eagles' fan base during the 2025 season.

The suggested chants were largely absent from games played at Lincoln Financial Field, as fans continued to favor already well-established traditions.

This situation demonstrates that it is often difficult to force the creation of a popular chant. The most memorable traditions usually arise spontaneously and are adopted naturally by fans.

Today, this story brings a smile to the faces of many football fans.

Since then, A.J. Brown is no longer part of the Eagles' roster, which makes this attempt to create a personal rallying cry even more unique.

Even though his project never achieved the success he hoped for, the anecdote perfectly illustrates the personality of the star wide receiver, who sought above all to strengthen the bond with fans and create a more interactive experience on game days.

In a city as passionate as Philadelphia, however, it is often the fans themselves who decide which traditions deserve to survive.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.