The Rams were dead set on getting Burns and Crosby

New details revealed by Albert Breer show just how far the Los Angeles Rams were willing to go to strengthen their defense for the 2022 season.

According to reports, the California-based team reportedly submitted two spectacular offers before the trade deadline. The Rams reportedly proposed packages including two first-round picks to acquire either Brian Burns, then a member of the Carolina Panthers, or Maxx Crosby.

In both cases, the teams involved reportedly refused to part with their defensive stars.

The Rams were concerned about Von Miller's successor

At the time, the Rams were actively seeking to recapture the impact Von Miller had during their Super Bowl run.

The organization felt it needed another specialist in pressuring the quarterback to maintain a dominant defense. It was in this context that discussions reportedly began with Carolina and Las Vegas.

Even before Christian McCaffrey was ultimately traded to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams had already held multiple conversations with the Panthers regarding various trade scenarios.

However, Carolina viewed Burns as a cornerstone of its future and had no intention of letting him go, even for such significant compensation.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, the response was reportedly similar.

Despite the Rams' generous offer, Raiders executives refused to consider trading Maxx Crosby, considered one of the best pass-rushers in the entire NFL.

For several seasons now, Crosby has established himself as the face of the Raiders' defense thanks to his consistency, intensity, and ability to single-handedly change the course of a game.

Although both attempts failed, the Rams never gave up on their quest for a dominant defensive player.

A few years later, the organization finally managed to land Myles Garrett, widely regarded as one of the best pass-rushers of his generation.

This acquisition allowed the Rams to fill the need they had been trying to address since Von Miller's departure.

A glimpse into the value of elite pass-rushers

These revelations also illustrate just how valuable dominant pass-rushers have become in the modern NFL.

Even an offer including two first-round picks wasn't enough to convince the Panthers or the Raiders to part with their respective stars.

In an era where pressure on opposing quarterbacks remains one of the most important elements of defensive success, teams are often willing to turn down substantial compensation to keep their best players.

The decisions made by Carolina and Las Vegas appear to have been justified, as Brian Burns and Maxx Crosby continued to rank among the league's most impactful defenders in the seasons that followed.

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