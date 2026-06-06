Samuel Montembeault: “There will be interest from all corners of the NHL”

Jakub Dobes is clearly the Montreal Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender; there's no longer any doubt about that given how the season ended and, above all, the Canadiens' goaltender's performance in the playoffs.

Dobes has established himself in net and will start the upcoming NHL season as the starting goaltender for the first time in his career.

He has taken the place of Samuel Montembeault, who has even lost his backup role.

In fact, Jacob Fowler has also moved ahead of the Quebec-born goaltender, relegating Montembeault to the press box for the entire playoffs.

Monty has maintained a positive attitude despite everything, but it is now clear that he is no longer part of the team's long-term—or even short-term—plans.

Although there is a scenario where Monty stays in Montreal as the backup goalie to give Fowler even more playing time in the American Hockey League with the Laval Rocket, it's possible that the Quebec native could be traded.

And with that in mind, well, there's likely to be interest in Montembeault from all corners of the league.

The Canadiens could get a very attractive return for the Quebec-born goaltender's services, according to our columnist https://t.co/5RHkXe8xnv — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 6, 2026

Indeed, that's what Dany Dubé thinks, having weighed in on the subject in his latest article.

For him, it's clear that Montembeault represents an attractive option for several National Hockey League teams.

Whether it's a team looking for a long shot as a #1 goalie or a team seeking a solid backup, Montembeault will generate interest.

And in terms of value, we should expect Monty to be worth more than we think, again according to Dany Dubé.

The hockey analyst strongly believes that the Habs will have to stand their ground in trade talks to avoid giving up Montembeault.

Even though he's had a rough season recently, #35 has already proven in the past that he's capable of performing in the world's best league, playing over 40 games.

In short, if Montembeault ends up being traded, it's likely that Kent Hughes will secure a decent return, largely thanks to his contract, which has one year remaining at $3.5 million.

It would be a low-risk bet for a team in need of a goaltender.

In short, this is a hot topic that remains worth following closely.

In a Nutshell

– Note.

14 pull-ups for Gavin McKenna, who is among the early leaders @BarDown pic.twitter.com/wVwJLekP4O — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) June 6, 2026

– It's ridiculous to deny visas for an event like this.

Iran condemns “discriminatory treatment” by the United Stateshttps://t.co/istNO0LRwU — RDS (@RDSca) June 6, 2026

– Obviously.