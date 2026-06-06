Manny Machado believes advanced statistics should be eliminated

Nothing is going right for the San Diego Padres, who have lost their last six games and now trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by eight games in the National League West division.

The Padres' offense is in shambles, with Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, and Manny Machado not even a shadow of their former selves in 2026.

And as speculation continues about the reason for the Padres' offensive slump, Tatis has vented his frustration at the advanced statistics that have taken over Major League Baseball.

I think there are too many stats out there. Too many stats, way too many numbers. I don't even know half of them. I look at the board sometimes, and I even ask some of the guys, like, ‘What is WCCVBB, whatever that is? What are these stats that are being created?' I mean, it's just crazy trying to keep up.

For those of you who follow us closely, you know my love (insert a lot of sarcasm here) for the little geniuses of advanced statistics. Of course, we shouldn't dismiss this new way of analyzing the game out of hand, but we need to stay balanced.

Manny Machado on the evolution of baseball: “I just wish we could get the analytics out of the way; there are too many stats out there. Too many stats. Way too many numbers. I don't even know half of the stuff that goes up there.” Machado is out on FIP. pic.twitter.com/MbFhpwfwGt — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) June 6, 2026

And that's exactly what Machado believes.

Just look at the ball and hit the ball. At the end of the day, it's about competition. You have to get out there, compete, and put all that analysis aside—try to catch the ball and make more outs, right? It's a team game. Play good defense, and if you score one more run than the other team, you win a game.

However, advanced stats or not, the 33-year-old will have to find a solution, as he currently has the lowest batting average in the National League among qualified players at a meager .175.

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