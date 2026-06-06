Injury: Daulton Varsho ruled out of today’s lineup

This afternoon, the Blue Jays will face the Orioles. After suffering a (heavy) loss yesterday, the Toronto team will be looking to bounce back against a division rival.

Except that in addition to losing yesterday's game, the team also lost Daulton Varsho. The outfielder was dealing with a wrist injury, and there were questions about whether he'd be able to play today.

And as it turns out, he's not in the starting lineup today.

Obviously, this is a bit concerning. But the good news is that John Schneider sought to reassure the media.

The manager stated that Varsho's absence is day-to-day. There's even a chance we'll see him back in the lineup as early as tomorrow.

But it's worth noting that the manager added that Varsho has dealt with this before… and it goes back to his time with the Diamondbacks.

Daulton Varsho is “day to day” with his left wrist issue, Schneider says. This is a “familiar” issue for Varsho that he's dealt with on and off since his days in Arizona. Right now, the #BlueJays are hoping he could be back in the lineup as soon as tomorrow. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 6, 2026

Schneider explains that Varsho has reassured him that it usually only lasts a day or two. And that's why the manager mentioned that he hopes that's the case.

Because the other scenario—a long-term absence—would be far from ideal.

We know Varsho isn't necessarily having his best season, but he's still a key part of the equation. He's still excellent in center field, and we know he's capable of contributing offensively.

And at least, it seems we've avoided the worst… if we're to believe the man himself, at least.

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