“In my book, Nick Suzuki isn’t a defensive forward”

Yesterday morning, we learned that Nick Suzuki had won the Selke Trophy. The Habs' captain, who has been dominant defensively at 5-on-5 this year, received nearly all of the first-place votes to win his first career Selke.

No, it wasn't even close.

Full voting table for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward, won by #Habs captain Nick Suzuki. As voted by the PHWA. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/APtI1bqEig — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 5, 2026

That said, it's interesting to note that Martin Leclerc, during the most recent episode of Tellement Hockey, seemed to have a bit of a hard time with the decision. Because, in his view, Suzuki isn't a defensive forward.

The fact that he barely plays on the penalty kill, in his view, makes it ridiculous that the captain received so many votes.

Leclerc emphasizes that he has a ton of respect for Suzuki and acknowledges that Suzuki dominated his 5-on-5 minutes against fierce opposition. However, in his view, those aspects don't strictly qualify as defensive play.

He cites numerous past winners (Guy Carbonneau and Patrice Bergeron, for example) who were all penalty-killing specialists.

And we know that the issue of his shorthanded minutes is a topic that has drawn attention in Suzuki's case. Obviously, we can't blame him for that (especially since the Habs have other excellent defensive forwards who are used to lighten Suzuki's workload), but it's rare to see a Selke Trophy winner play so few minutes on the penalty kill.

But on the other hand, it might be a sign that we now have access to more statistics to recognize a player's defensive impact. Because this season, at 5-on-5, Suzuki has truly, truly been dominant defensively.

Nick Suzuki is the 2026 Selke Trophy winner. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/wQk8qfqgoM — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 5, 2026

In a nutshell

– As expected: Andrei Vasilevskiy wins the Vezina Trophy.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is now a two-time winner of the Vezina Trophy after securing the honor following his ninth consecutive 30-win season (2nd-longest in NHL history behind Martin Brodeur: 12). #NHLAwards#NHLStats: https://t.co/cNl542jaqW pic.twitter.com/FXWUbSW64l — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 6, 2026

– Note.

Kaedan Korczak skated for a few minutes this morning. He will take Brayden McNabb's spot. It would be surprising not to see him in the @GoldenKnights lineup tonight @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) June 6, 2026

– Touching.