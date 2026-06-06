Freddy Peralta could return to the Brewers

With a record of 38 wins and 23 losses, the Milwaukee Brewers are firmly in control of their own destiny, sitting atop the National League Central Division, five games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.

This position is partly due to the work of the Brewers' pitching staff, led by Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison, who both currently have ERAs under 2.00.

However, Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, and Logan Henderson are currently sidelined. And this week, Coleman Crow looked shaky against the San Francisco Giants, while Brandon Sproat has a 6.24 ERA in eleven appearances this season.

This means Milwaukee will need reinforcements in the starting rotation before the August 3 trade deadline.

The Mets are not anywhere close to selling. But if Freddy Peralta became available, what could they get in return in a trade? https://t.co/45qclHUuHy — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 5, 2026

And that's where it gets interesting. According to an executive who wishes to remain anonymous, speaking to Robert Murray of FanSided, a surprising name is emerging in Wisconsin: Freddy Peralta of the New York Mets.

First off, I'd say he'll have more suitors than Tarik Skubal did because of his $8 million pro-rated salary compared to Skubal's $32 million. So you're going to have all the contenders in the mix. A trade back to the Brewers could make sense given David Stearns' knowledge of their system, their cash, and the depth of their prospects.

Admittedly, it won't be easy for the Brewers to bring their protégé back, considering the number of teams that will be in the running and the price to pay.

I think there will be at least one top-50 prospect and likely two in the top 100. I think a team like the Tampa Bay Rays is a perfect fit, with several players in that range. I don't see them giving up Theo Gillen, but the rest—Caden Bodine, Nathan Flewelling, Taitn Gray, and Brody Hopkins—could make sense.

However, Peralta is a perfect fit for Milwaukee, boasting a 3.63 ERA in thirteen starts and eating innings—something the Brewers desperately need.

Back to the drawing board, then.

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