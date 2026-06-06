Draft: The Canadiens already know what they want to do with their first-round pick

As of today, the Canadiens hold the 28th pick in the upcoming draft. As a reminder, the reason they don't have the 29th pick is because the Senators will be drafting 32nd as a penalty for the Evgenii Dadonov saga.

Obviously, we're a long way from the days when the team was drafting in the top 5 every year. Seeing the team turn the corner in its rebuild means it's no longer in the running for the top prospects.

The Ruck twins are all well and good, but they're not exactly Ivan Demidov, you know.

And David Pagnotta, in a recent episode of DFO Rundown, was pretty clear: the Habs intend to use that pick to improve right now.

And it's easy to think that means they're looking to trade it to bring in more immediate reinforcements than an 18-year-old who's still a few years away from making it to the NHL.

Of course, just because the Habs are (probably) looking to trade their pick doesn't mean they'll succeed. It takes two to tango, after all… but we know the team has already come very close to trading it to another team for immediate help.

Because according to Pagnotta, one of the picks involved in the Matthew Knies trade was the club's first-round pick this year. But that was before the Leafs learned the pick would be only the 28th overall.

One might think that the 28th pick, in reality, isn't worth much. It will be harder to trade than last year's 16th and 17th picks were—two picks that (along with Emil Heineman) allowed the Habs to acquire Noah Dobson.

But if the club is willing to pay up and throw in other assets, the 28th pick could be an attractive bargaining chip in a blockbuster deal for an established player. Now all that's left is to find a trade partner.

In a nutshell

– The Mitch Marner towels are ready for tonight.

About 20,000 Marners in the building tonight pic.twitter.com/Wz9vAyHiJD — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 6, 2026

– Changes expected for the Hurricanes.

Rod Brind'Amour indicates Seth Jarvis will return to the Carolina top line and Jordan Martinook will return to the third line to start Game 3. Brind'Amour swapped Jarvis and Martinook in the second period of Game 2. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 6, 2026

– A strong Combine for Gavin McKenna.

Gavin McKenna, the top-ranked North American skater, led the prospects in VO2 Max Aerobic Fitness and ranked among the top eight in three other categories. #NHLScoutingCombine: https://t.co/vtZbnfjAJg pic.twitter.com/e0mAGBWWmR — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 6, 2026

– Great read.

On the Canadiens' top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovský and the valuable playoff lessons they learned, most notably regarding mental stamina. Having mental strength is one thing; maintaining it is even harder. https://t.co/NS9Df9BKAO — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 6, 2026

– Interesting.