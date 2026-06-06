Draft: The Canadiens already know what they want to do with their first-round pick

Félix Forget
Draft: The Canadiens already know what they want to do with their first-round pick
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

As of today, the Canadiens hold the 28th pick in the upcoming draft. As a reminder, the reason they don't have the 29th pick is because the Senators will be drafting 32nd as a penalty for the Evgenii Dadonov saga.

Obviously, we're a long way from the days when the team was drafting in the top 5 every year. Seeing the team turn the corner in its rebuild means it's no longer in the running for the top prospects.

The Ruck twins are all well and good, but they're not exactly Ivan Demidov, you know.

And David Pagnotta, in a recent episode of DFO Rundown, was pretty clear: the Habs intend to use that pick to improve right now.

And it's easy to think that means they're looking to trade it to bring in more immediate reinforcements than an 18-year-old who's still a few years away from making it to the NHL.

Of course, just because the Habs are (probably) looking to trade their pick doesn't mean they'll succeed. It takes two to tango, after all… but we know the team has already come very close to trading it to another team for immediate help.

Because according to Pagnotta, one of the picks involved in the Matthew Knies trade was the club's first-round pick this year. But that was before the Leafs learned the pick would be only the 28th overall.

One might think that the 28th pick, in reality, isn't worth much. It will be harder to trade than last year's 16th and 17th picks were—two picks that (along with Emil Heineman) allowed the Habs to acquire Noah Dobson.

But if the club is willing to pay up and throw in other assets, the 28th pick could be an attractive bargaining chip in a blockbuster deal for an established player. Now all that's left is to find a trade partner.


In a nutshell

– The Mitch Marner towels are ready for tonight.

– Changes expected for the Hurricanes.

– A strong Combine for Gavin McKenna.

– Great read.

– Interesting.

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