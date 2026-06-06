Denzel Ward reacts to the Myles Garrett trade: “I want to stay in Cleveland”

Cleveland Browns linebacker Denzel Ward was keen to clarify his intentions regarding his future with the team, just days after the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking at his celebrity softball game on Saturday, Ward stated unequivocally that he still wants to be part of the Cleveland organization, despite the departure of his former teammate and one of the franchise's defensive pillars.

“I definitely want to stay here,” he said. “Myles is a good friend and a great teammate, but nothing is lost. It's Ohio against the world. People may doubt us, but we're going to keep playing our best football and winning for the city.”

This statement comes amid a major transition for the Browns, who surprised the NFL by trading star player and two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett in a blockbuster deal with the Rams.

Ward, selected fourth overall in the 2018 draft, is now the longest-tenured player in the organization. The Garrett trade has also profoundly changed the face of Cleveland's defense, marking a major turning point in the team's strategy.

The defensive back did not hide his surprise at the decision. “It's a crazy trade, really crazy,” he admitted. “In this league, you're either with us or against us. And clearly, he's no longer with us. But that's the nature of professional sports.”

Despite potential rumors surrounding other key players, Browns management quickly shut the door on a possible trade involving Ward. General Manager Andrew Berry confirmed that the player remains a central part of the team's plan.

“He's an important player for us, and we value him tremendously,” he said. “He's still playing at a very high level, and that doesn't change with this trade.”

At 29 years old and a five-time Pro Bowl selection, Denzel Ward is entering the final two years of his contract signed in 2022. Even without guaranteed salary on the final portion of his deal, he continues to be viewed as a cornerstone of the Browns' defense, on a team now looking to rebuild around new leaders.

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