Blue Jays: Another night marked by a loss and an injury

The Blue Jays' 2026 season has been, in some ways, a nightmare.

The team is 1.5 games out of the playoffs because the American League is weak, but… let's just say the team doesn't always help itself.

And yesterday was another example of that.

The offense once again lacked opportunism, which meant the Blue Jays scored only three runs against the Orioles.

The problem? Trey Yesavage hit a wall in the sixth inning and ended his outing having given up no fewer than six earned runs.

The rest of the bullpen couldn't hold the fort, and the team lost 13-3.

Even worse? Daulton Varsho left the game. He was clearly bothered by his wrist and was replaced partway through.

At least the X-rays showed there was no major damage, and a little rest might be enough. But once again, the team saw a player get injured in a loss…

Daulton Varsho's been dealing with some inflammation in his left wrist the last couple of days and it flared up on him again today. X-rays were negative. Schneider hopes it's just a day or two. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 6, 2026

The Blue Jays, even though they have no shortage of outfielders and Varsho isn't having the season of his career offensively speaking, must hope it's nothing serious.

After all, he's a key piece of the puzzle because of his defensive prowess.

The team's offensive lineup has already taken several hits. Even though Alejandro Kirk is nearing a return, Lenyn Sosa, Addison Barger, and Anthony Santander are out right now.

We'll see how things play out in the coming hours and days.

PMLB

Is a three-catcher rotation a possibility?

“There could be a world where we carry three [catchers].” Blue Jays manager John Schneider joins @SNJeffBlair and Kevin Barker to discuss the plan behind the plate when Alejandro Kirk returns. LIVE

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz & SN360

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/NsBHiUXUCR — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) June 5, 2026

The Tigers are picking up steam as Tarik Skubal nears a return.

Don't look now, but just when everyone is preparing to watch Tarik Skubal's rehab assignment and start drafting trade proposals, the Detroit Tigers have just won four straight games.

They're still only 26-38, but in the weak AL, they're somehow just five games out of a wild-card spot — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 6, 2026

Juan Soto is against a salary cap.

The Athletic's @WillSammon got Juan Soto's thoughts on MLB's first proposal for a $245.3 million salary cap. From Will: “If the salary cap proposed in Major League Baseball's first offer this week were to take effect next season, more than 20 percent of the New York Mets'… pic.twitter.com/yjan3rLDUg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 5, 2026

Reminder: Next week, the A's will play in Vegas.

Times announced for the A's six 2026 regular season games being played at Las Vegas Ballpark in June: June 8–10 vs. Brewers June 8 & 9: 7:05 pm

June 10: 6:05 pm June 12–14 vs. Rockies June 12 & 13: 7:05 pm

June 14: 12:05 pm #vegas #athletics #mlb pic.twitter.com/ZQWtuRJmos — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 3, 2025

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