Blue Jays: Another night marked by a loss and an injury
The Blue Jays' 2026 season has been, in some ways, a nightmare.
The team is 1.5 games out of the playoffs because the American League is weak, but… let's just say the team doesn't always help itself.
And yesterday was another example of that.
The offense once again lacked opportunism, which meant the Blue Jays scored only three runs against the Orioles.
The problem? Trey Yesavage hit a wall in the sixth inning and ended his outing having given up no fewer than six earned runs.
The rest of the bullpen couldn't hold the fort, and the team lost 13-3.
Even worse? Daulton Varsho left the game. He was clearly bothered by his wrist and was replaced partway through.
At least the X-rays showed there was no major damage, and a little rest might be enough. But once again, the team saw a player get injured in a loss…
The Blue Jays, even though they have no shortage of outfielders and Varsho isn't having the season of his career offensively speaking, must hope it's nothing serious.
After all, he's a key piece of the puzzle because of his defensive prowess.
The team's offensive lineup has already taken several hits. Even though Alejandro Kirk is nearing a return, Lenyn Sosa, Addison Barger, and Anthony Santander are out right now.
We'll see how things play out in the coming hours and days.
- Is a three-catcher rotation a possibility?
- The Tigers are picking up steam as Tarik Skubal nears a return.
- Juan Soto is against a salary cap.
- Reminder: Next week, the A's will play in Vegas.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.