Arpon Basu believes the Canadiens offered the Matthew Knies package in exchange for other stars

Matthew Knies in Montreal: it was a close call.

He was literally one minute away from becoming a member of the Canadiens. But as we know, the trade fell through because of former Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Alex Zharovsky, another prospect, and two first-round picks would have been headed to Toronto. In fact, David Pagnotta believes this trade will be revisited this summer regardless of the Leafs' direction.

But, according to Arpon Basu, Kent Hughes tried to offer that package for other stars. That's what he mentioned on his podcast, The Basu & Godin Notebook.

Did he offer the two prospects and two picks to the Blues in exchange for Robert Thomas, who is no longer on the market, and/or Jordan Kyrou? I doubt it in Kyrou's case.

Did he call the Devils about their captain, Nico Hischier? Did he try to sweet-talk Kyle Dubas for Sidney Crosby?

Recently, a very interesting player asked his team for a trade. Indeed, Dylan Larkin wants to leave Detroit. Hughes could continue to offer that same package, but…

But, as Basu points out in his podcast (TBGN), the Wings want to win now. Unless an NHL player and a prospect (very) close to the NHL are included in the trade, there probably wouldn't be a deal with Steve Yzerman.

And personally, I wouldn't touch Larkin if Hughes' counterpart asked for Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky, or Cole Caufield, for example.

The Habs' offer is very interesting. As for Knies, some are calling it a steal… in favor of the Leafs. Let's see if Hughes will adjust to the market.

In a nutshell

– Great news.

McNabb is TAKING WARMUPS and is a game-time decision after taking this slap shot to the face in Game 2 and going to the hospital HOCKEY PLAYERS ARE BUILT DIFFERENT!!!! pic.twitter.com/MOHQH7G3mx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 6, 2026

– Heads up.

The results are in from the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine, with several top draft prospects making a strong impression in fitness testing ahead of the NHL Draft https://t.co/7X2A3wu6uR — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 6, 2026

– It's time for a change.

Pierre LeBrun: Re NHL playoff format: I hear from owners, managers, coaches, and players that they would rather go back to 1-8; people in every corner of the league are tired of this format – Melnick in the Afternoon (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 6, 2026

– I can imagine.

Jordan Staal wants to silence the Las Vegas crowdhttps://t.co/yTB3MrbiMH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 6, 2026

– Really?

– Big win.