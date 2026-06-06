Arpon Basu believes the Canadiens offered the Matthew Knies package in exchange for other stars

Raphael Simard
Arpon Basu believes the Canadiens offered the Matthew Knies package in exchange for other stars
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Matthew Knies in Montreal: it was a close call.

He was literally one minute away from becoming a member of the Canadiens. But as we know, the trade fell through because of former Leafs GM Brad Treliving.

Alex Zharovsky, another prospect, and two first-round picks would have been headed to Toronto. In fact, David Pagnotta believes this trade will be revisited this summer regardless of the Leafs' direction.

But, according to Arpon Basu, Kent Hughes tried to offer that package for other stars. That's what he mentioned on his podcast, The Basu & Godin Notebook.

Did he offer the two prospects and two picks to the Blues in exchange for Robert Thomas, who is no longer on the market, and/or Jordan Kyrou? I doubt it in Kyrou's case.

Did he call the Devils about their captain, Nico Hischier? Did he try to sweet-talk Kyle Dubas for Sidney Crosby?

Recently, a very interesting player asked his team for a trade. Indeed, Dylan Larkin wants to leave Detroit. Hughes could continue to offer that same package, but…

But, as Basu points out in his podcast (TBGN), the Wings want to win now. Unless an NHL player and a prospect (very) close to the NHL are included in the trade, there probably wouldn't be a deal with Steve Yzerman.

And personally, I wouldn't touch Larkin if Hughes' counterpart asked for Ivan Demidov, Juraj Slafkovsky, or Cole Caufield, for example.

The Habs' offer is very interesting. As for Knies, some are calling it a steal… in favor of the Leafs. Let's see if Hughes will adjust to the market.


In a nutshell

– Great news.

– Heads up.

– It's time for a change.

– I can imagine.

– Really?

– Big win.

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