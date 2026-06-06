Alouettes Defeat the Tiger-Cats: 3 Key Statistics

The Montreal Alouettes kicked off their 2026 season in spectacular fashion by defeating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-27 in overtime on Thursday night at Hamilton Stadium.

Despite several tough moments and injuries to key offensive players in the first half, the Alouettes once again demonstrated their ability to bounce back in the face of adversity. Led by quarterback Davis Alexander, the Alouettes found a way to get back into the game on multiple occasions before completing their comeback in overtime.

Three statistics particularly well illustrate the reasons behind this victory.

2 turnovers forced by Robert Kennedy III

Defensive back Robert Kennedy III's performance changed the course of the game.

In the third quarter, Kennedy intercepted a pass before returning the ball 54 yards for a crucial touchdown, allowing the Alouettes to cut into the lead.

Then, in overtime, he once again played the hero by forcing a fumble that gave Montreal a golden opportunity to end the game. Moments later, kicker José Maltos Díaz made the game-winning field goal.

In such a close game, those two turnovers made all the difference.

Tyler Snead dominates the passing game

Montreal's offense also benefited from an exceptional performance by receiver Tyler Snead.

Snead finished the game with 163 yards on nine receptions, setting the game's top total. He also caught a touchdown and was targeted 13 times by Alexander.

After Cole Spieker's injury early in the game, Snead took control of the receiving corps and became Montreal's primary offensive threat.

His teammate Tyson Philpot also contributed to the team effort with seven receptions for 76 yards and a spectacular touchdown.

The most impressive statistic, however, remains Davis Alexander's winning streak as the starting quarterback.

With this win, Alexander has now extended his streak of consecutive regular-season victories to 12 since the start of his career as a starter in the Canadian Football League.

The 27-year-old quarterback had an excellent night, completing several key passes for a total of 336 yards and two touchdown passes.

After being sidelined by a hamstring injury last season, Alexander now appears to be fully recovered. His performance against the Tiger-Cats confirms that he could be one of the most influential players in the CFL in 2026.

Between the defense's game-changing plays, Tyler Snead's offensive outburst, and Davis Alexander's impressive consistency, the Alouettes demonstrated right from their first game why they are among the favorites this season.

This hard-fought overtime victory in Hamilton could well be the first chapter of a promising campaign for a team clearly aiming for the top honors in 2026.