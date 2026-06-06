2026 Draft: The Next Sedins Could End Up with the Habs

The 2026 National Hockey League Draft is fast approaching, as it will take place later this month, on June 26 and 27.

It will once again be a very interesting event to follow, but for the first time in several years, it won't be nearly as important to Montreal Canadiens fans.

Indeed, given the team's recent playoff run, the Habs will only have the 28th pick—a selection far less impactful than the first or fifth overall pick.

Nevertheless, experts say this is still a fairly deep draft, with several solid prospects available through the second round.

So, if the Habs keep their pick, they'll have some great options on the table.

According to several mock drafts, the Canadiens would have the chance to draft Liam Ruck with the 28th pick—one of the two Ruck brothers who led the Medicine Hat Tigers alongside Bryce Pickford this year.

That would be an excellent choice, but more importantly, it would open the door to a historic opportunity: the chance to land the next Sedins.

#Canucks notes from the NHL Scouting Combine. – Björck still shows signs of being outside the top-5 range–

The Ruck twins would like to be selected by the same team–

What Ivar Stenberg learned in the second half And more. Open for everyone to read. https://t.co/v0W7KjsMXe — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) June 5, 2026

Why am I saying this? Well, because the Ruck brothers, Liam and Markus, have let NHL teams know that they would really like to be drafted by the same team.

The twins would like to play for the same team as they did in junior hockey, so they're looking for an NHL team interested in both of them.

Markus Ruck is the playmaking center—the Henrik Sedin—having tallied 108 points, including 21 goals, this season in 68 games.

Liam Ruck, on the other hand, is the goal-scorer—the Daniel Sedin—having tallied 45 goals and 104 points in 68 games as well.

They are therefore two solid prospects, ranked at the end of the first round by experts, with Liam generally ahead of Markus.

With the Ruck twins' captain this season with the Medicine Hat Tigers on their roster—Bryce Pickford—the Canadiens could very well be interested in both young players.

The Habs have surely watched several Tigers games this season and must therefore have plenty of notes on the Ruck twins.

Obviously, to be able to select both, Kent Hughes would have to trade up, as it wouldn't be possible with the 28th pick followed by the 61st pick.

The 28th pick would likely secure one of the twins, but it would then require a pick early in the second round.

So, if the Habs are truly interested in adding two talented brothers to their roster, there's a way to make it happen.

Except that it will be difficult to beat out the Vancouver Canucks, the Ruck twins' favorite team, who hold the 24th and 33rd picks.

It would be surprising not to see the Sedin team pull off this major coup with two twins from British Columbia.

In short, all this remains to be seen.

In a Nutshell

– It continues tonight!

The series now shifts to Vegas! Catch Game 3 of the #StanleyCup Final between the @Canes and @GoldenKnights TONIGHT at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, @Sportsnet, and @TVASports! pic.twitter.com/eNpJDBQJJt — NHL (@NHL) June 6, 2026

– A hot story to follow.

Elliotte Friedman: On Dylan Larkin's trade request: This has the Wild written all over it; I don't think Dallas is out of the question, I don't think Tampa is out of the question, I don't know if he'll end up in Canada – 32 Thoughts (6/5) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 6, 2026

– Wow.