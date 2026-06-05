Wan’Dale Robinson reveals the emotional reason behind his new contract with the Titans

Football is often much more than just a sport. Behind the statistics, performances, and rivalries lie powerful human stories.

That's exactly what Wan'Dale Robinson demonstrated when he revealed the deeply personal reason behind his choice of a new jersey number with the Tennessee Titans.

After wearing number 17 during his time in New York, Robinson decided to switch to number 4 for the next stage of his career. While many athletes choose their numbers based on personal preferences or memories tied to their athletic journey, the wide receiver explained that his choice was, above all, a tribute to someone who had a significant influence on his life.

According to Robinson, he initially wanted a single-digit number. However, when he saw that number 4 was available, the decision quickly became clear. That number represented much more than just a jersey number.

The player revealed that he had chosen this number to honor the memory of his close friend, Rondale Moore, who tragically passed away last February. Moore himself wore the number 4, which gave this decision special significance.

A symbolic gesture that goes beyond the field

For Wan'Dale Robinson, wearing number 4 is a way to keep his friend's memory alive every time he steps onto the field. This gesture speaks to the strong bond that united them and the lasting impact Moore had on those who knew him.

In a world as competitive as the NFL, this kind of tribute serves as a reminder that players are, above all, human beings, shaped by their experiences and personal relationships. Every catch, every game, and every appearance in Titans colors will now be accompanied by a thought for the one who inspired this choice.

Through this jersey number, Robinson hopes to honor his friend's legacy and remind us of the importance of the bonds that form far beyond the game of football.