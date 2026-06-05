The Packers’ backup quarterback is counting heavily on his relationship with Jordan Love this summer

Tyrod Taylor, a veteran quarterback with 16 seasons in the NFL, knows better than anyone the importance of a strong relationship between a starter and his backup.

That's why, since arriving in Green Bay last month, he's been taking the time to build a rapport with Jordan Love, the Packers' starting quarterback.

“We didn't know each other before this opportunity, but we have a lot of respect for one another,” Taylor explains. “We often talk before games, but this is the first time we've really worked together. The goal is to understand each other better on the field.”

At 37, Taylor has started 62 games, but he has spent most of his career as a backup. That experience has taught him that mutual trust and communication are essential. “We're each other's eyes when we're not on the field. We have to stay alert to what's happening and share information. Every player has their own style: some like constant dialogue, others prefer silence. It's about finding the right balance.”

A veteran serving the next generation

Green Bay recently lost Malik Willis, who left his backup role to become a starter in Miami. The Packers are now counting on Taylor, who started four games with the Jets last season, to provide that stability and mentorship. Jordan Love praises his new teammate's experience: “He's played on many teams and in many systems. We can learn a lot from him.”

Taylor's presence was immediately noticed by the coaching staff and his teammates. With a resume that includes stints in Baltimore, Buffalo, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Houston, New York, and finally Green Bay, he brings both skill and confidence. Taylor also hopes to replicate the Super Bowl experience he had with Baltimore in 2012.

“Every team believes it has the pieces needed to win a championship, but it's the core, the chemistry, and the health that make the difference,” Taylor emphasizes. “I feel like this locker room has the mindset needed to achieve our goals.”

With this blend of experience and leadership, Tyrod Taylor is establishing himself as a key mentor for Jordan Love and a strategic asset for the Packers.

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