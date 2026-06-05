Red Sox: Brayan Bello sent down to Triple-A

Almost nothing has gone right for the Boston Red Sox since the start of this season. And yesterday (Thursday) was no exception.

In fact, just a few hours after one of his worst performances in a Red Sox uniform—in which he gave up six runs in the first inning alone—pitcher Brayan Bello was sent down to Worcester in Triple-A.

This also followed a rather heated postgame press conference, during which he lashed out at the media and his team.

Bello then lashed out at the media for asking him if he was having trouble adjusting to a starting role, and by extension, he criticized the Sox organization for moving him from the first to the second inning due to a leadoff hitter in each of his outings.

Brayan Bello tired of being asked about role in ‘bad season' – before being sent down to minors https://t.co/KPX0CiVtgd pic.twitter.com/aqz2XS3r9E — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 5, 2026

Let's just say that when Boston offered the 27-year-old a six-year, $55 million contract before the 2024 season, his current struggles weren't part of the plan.

The Red Sox are set to pay Bello $8.7 million next year and owe him $16.2 million in 2028. They'll then have to pay him $19.2 million in 2029. And in what seems like an increasingly unlikely scenario, they could exercise a $21 million club option for the 2030 season.

If Bello doesn't turn things around at the Triple-A level, the Red Sox will have a very costly problem on their hands. What seemed like a fairly affordable deal could turn into a nightmare.

Not to mention the fact that they haven't yet filled his spot in the starting rotation and that ace pitcher Garrett Crochet is far from ready to return to action.

When things go wrong…

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