Playoffs in Brief: John Tortorella Would Make the Same Mistake “10 Times Out of 10”

Last night, Game 2 of the series between the Hurricanes and the Golden Knights took place.

The pressure was on the Canes. After all, even if the term “must-win” might have been a bit too intense, Rod Brind'Amour's men didn't want to fall behind 0-2 in the series.

Especially not in a series where you have home-ice advantage.

Let's just say it got off to a rough start for the home team, as they failed to score in the first 40 minutes of the game. Brett Howden scored twice; he leads the NHL with 13 goals in the 2026 playoffs.

Frederik Andersen, meanwhile, gave up two goals on his first six shots…

The Hurricanes may have waited a long time to show any signs of life, but they finally did. Midway through the third period, Logan Stankoven broke the ice for his team.

Then, Mark Jankowski (with his first goal of the playoffs) got the crowd going.

Mark Jankowski's first goal of the playoffs is a big one! pic.twitter.com/ZNy7ProBGF — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) June 5, 2026

Vegas thought they had regained the lead, but the visitors' goal was disallowed because it was ruled that Ivan Barbashev pushed the goalie's glove into the net.

John Tortorella requested a review, but his challenge was denied. The result? Still tied.

Another look at the no-goal call and Vegas's failed coach's challenge that led to Carolina's third goal of the game… The NHL's reasoning for the call was that Barbashev shoved Andersen's glove, causing the puck to go in, per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/dY77bO7oiS — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) June 5, 2026

Jordan Staal capitalized on the power play set up by Torts to take a 3-2 lead. It was the first time in the game that Carolina had been ahead.

But Mark Stone wasn't done yet. With 1:21 left, he tied the game.

MARK STONE ANSWERS BACK AND WE'RE TIED UP AGAIN!! GAME 2 IS GOING TO OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/TIRn1jeixY — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2026

In overtime, it was Seth Jarvis, on a power play, who secured the win for his team. The game ended with a final score of 4-3.

The Hurricanes have thus tied the Stanley Cup Final.

SETH JARVIS EVENS THE SERIES pic.twitter.com/zoBivxxelH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2026

And what about John Tortorella? After the game, he said he would make the same call “10 out of 10 times” regarding the review of Ivan Barbashev's disallowed goal.

And that's even though everyone knows it was a mistake.

overtime

– Another “no means no” in Carolina.

For a second consecutive game in the Stanley Cup Final, fans at Lenovo Center directed “no means no” chants at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart.https://t.co/vhfcbW4ALo — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 5, 2026

– It had been since 1944 (since the Canadiens) that a team had won a Finals game after trailing by multiple goals with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

82 YEARS! Carolina became the first team since the 1944 Canadiens to win a Stanley Cup Final game after trailing by multiple goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation pic.twitter.com/51lSzPI1qW — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) June 5, 2026

– What a great series.

Game 1 —– MOVIE

Game 2 —- MOVIE The 2026 Stanley Cup Final —- CINEMA. pic.twitter.com/bMNmTOtFsZ — DraftKings Sports (@DKSports) June 5, 2026

– Top scorers from yesterday.

– Upcoming games in the final, which is now a best-of-five series.