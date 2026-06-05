Playoffs in Brief: John Tortorella Would Make the Same Mistake “10 Times Out of 10”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Playoffs in Brief: John Tortorella Would Make the Same Mistake “10 Times Out of 10”
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Last night, Game 2 of the series between the Hurricanes and the Golden Knights took place.

The pressure was on the Canes. After all, even if the term “must-win” might have been a bit too intense, Rod Brind'Amour's men didn't want to fall behind 0-2 in the series.

Especially not in a series where you have home-ice advantage.

Let's just say it got off to a rough start for the home team, as they failed to score in the first 40 minutes of the game. Brett Howden scored twice; he leads the NHL with 13 goals in the 2026 playoffs.

Frederik Andersen, meanwhile, gave up two goals on his first six shots…

The Hurricanes may have waited a long time to show any signs of life, but they finally did. Midway through the third period, Logan Stankoven broke the ice for his team.

Then, Mark Jankowski (with his first goal of the playoffs) got the crowd going.

Vegas thought they had regained the lead, but the visitors' goal was disallowed because it was ruled that Ivan Barbashev pushed the goalie's glove into the net.

John Tortorella requested a review, but his challenge was denied. The result? Still tied.

Jordan Staal capitalized on the power play set up by Torts to take a 3-2 lead. It was the first time in the game that Carolina had been ahead.

But Mark Stone wasn't done yet. With 1:21 left, he tied the game.

In overtime, it was Seth Jarvis, on a power play, who secured the win for his team. The game ended with a final score of 4-3.

The Hurricanes have thus tied the Stanley Cup Final.

And what about John Tortorella? After the game, he said he would make the same call “10 out of 10 times” regarding the review of Ivan Barbashev's disallowed goal.

And that's even though everyone knows it was a mistake.


overtime

– Another “no means no” in Carolina.

– It had been since 1944 (since the Canadiens) that a team had won a Finals game after trailing by multiple goals with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

– What a great series.

– Top scorers from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Upcoming games in the final, which is now a best-of-five series.

(Credit: Google)
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