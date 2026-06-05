MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award | Louis Varland’s Stellar Performance

Félix Forget
MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award | Louis Varland’s Stellar Performance
Credit: TJT

Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award

He's dominant, but he doesn't pitch many innings. Can he still be a serious contender?

The Excellence of Louis Varland

Myles Straw has spoken highly of his strong desire to compete.

Labor Dispute and Deadline

Ken Rosenthal doesn't think this will affect players under control through 2027.

Junior Caminero has reached another level

He considers himself better than last year, as he's drawing more walks.

Early-Career Long-Term Contracts

Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell must be glad they signed right now.

Zack Britton looks back on 2016

He never questioned Buck Showalter's decision to start Ubaldo Jimenez over him against the Blue Jays.

Jose Altuve is back

He has been activated from the injured list.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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