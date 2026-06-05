MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award | Louis Varland’s Stellar Performance
Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award
He's dominant, but he doesn't pitch many innings. Can he still be a serious contender?
The Excellence of Louis Varland
Myles Straw has spoken highly of his strong desire to compete.
Labor Dispute and Deadline
Ken Rosenthal doesn't think this will affect players under control through 2027.
Junior Caminero has reached another level
He considers himself better than last year, as he's drawing more walks.
Early-Career Long-Term Contracts
Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell must be glad they signed right now.
Zack Britton looks back on 2016
He never questioned Buck Showalter's decision to start Ubaldo Jimenez over him against the Blue Jays.
Jose Altuve is back
He has been activated from the injured list.
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