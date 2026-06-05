MLB in Brief: Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award | Louis Varland’s Stellar Performance

Shohei Ohtani and the Cy Young Award

He's dominant, but he doesn't pitch many innings. Can he still be a serious contender?

From Cristopher Sánchez to Jacob Misiorowski and more, it's a full-on arms race in the National League. Can Shohei Ohtani win the Cy Young while pitching fewer innings than his competition? Will the Dodgers change how they use him? (spoiler: no) Let's talk about it:https://t.co/d97hkvHD9y — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 5, 2026

The Excellence of Louis Varland

Myles Straw has spoken highly of his strong desire to compete.

Labor Dispute and Deadline

Ken Rosenthal doesn't think this will affect players under control through 2027.

Why the threat of a work stoppage in 2027 shouldn't impact this year's MLB trade deadline. Column unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/vbOysQ2Rz7 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 5, 2026

Junior Caminero has reached another level

He considers himself better than last year, as he's drawing more walks.

Junior Caminero showed last season that he was MLB's next great young hitter. And a small tweak in his approach has taken him to another level in 2026“Now everyone knows I can hit!” More on the 22-year-old slugger in my new series for @YahooSports. https://t.co/jxNZrlxDwI — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) June 5, 2026

Early-Career Long-Term Contracts

Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell must be glad they signed right now.

Brayan Bello and Kristian Campbell are in Triple-A. Both signed pre-arb extensions. They're still owed a combined $106M (Bello $50M, Campbell $56.6M). Both are still young and hopefully have a lot of career left, but this illustrates how pre-arb deals can work out very well for players, too. — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) June 5, 2026

Zack Britton looks back on 2016

He never questioned Buck Showalter's decision to start Ubaldo Jimenez over him against the Blue Jays.

Zack told us he never discussed not pitching in the wild card game with Buck. He appreciated how Buck helped his career. https://t.co/TeVLvYm95P — Steve Melewski (@Steveonbaseball) June 5, 2026

Jose Altuve is back

He has been activated from the injured list.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/UkDCufxK5u — Houston Astros (@astros) June 5, 2026

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