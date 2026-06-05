Angela Price pays a heartfelt tribute to Brendan Gallagher

No, Angela Price isn't one to mince words. It bothers some people, but don't count me among those whiners. I love seeing people take a stand… even when I don't necessarily agree with them on a given topic.

I often say this, but I'm not part of any cult. I don't need to agree with someone 100% of the time to enjoy hearing them speak, whether in private or in public.

Talking with someone who has views opposite to mine also helps me grow.

Whatever. Let's get back to Angela Price…

Carey Price's wife took a few minutes to pay tribute to Brendan Gallagher on Instagram. During an “ask me anything” session, one of her followers asked if she had any memories to share about Gallagher's time in Montreal.

She posted a photo of Gally waving to her daughter while he's on the ice with the following caption:

“I probably have a hundred photos like this on my phone. There really isn't a better guy than him. Always smiling, always willing to take time for the kids, and always making sure everyone feels included. If one of my kids didn't get a puck during warm-ups, he'd make sure they got one. The kind of person who made every interaction count and left a lasting impression on so many young fans.” – Angela Price

Brendan Gallagher has left his mark in Montreal, both on the ice and in the hallways of the Bell Centre… and in the hearts of the fans.

Remember that he announced on Monday that his time with the Canadiens was over. Since then, we've learned that Kent Hughes has given Gallagher's agent permission to speak with other teams to facilitate a trade.

I wouldn't be surprised to see Gallagher return home to Vancouver. Stay tuned.

Brendan Gallagher just celebrated his 34th birthday. He has played 911 regular-season games and 79 playoff games with the Canadiens. He had Carey Price as his goaltender for most of his time with the Habs.