Two teams the Canadiens need to keep an eye on in the Nico Hischier situation

Last summer, the Canadiens wanted to add a top-six center. That didn't happen.

It wasn't a bad summer, though, since Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc (among others) arrived in town. But the second center is still a long time coming, in reality.

The topic has been the subject of some discussion this year.

Part of the reason Kent Hughes didn't get what he wanted is that several teams were looking for centers, and the teams that had them to trade didn't want to make deals at a discount.

Will it be the same this summer? Possibly. But let's remember that Kent Hughes, for the right guy, might be willing to overpay…

Kent Hughes can control what he can control (paying the price to pry a player away from his current team), but he can't control other teams' interest in certain players.

And for some players, there will be interest.

Take Nico Hischier, for example. The Habs will be interested, but Pierre LeBrun, both in an article and on the Oilers Now show, mentioned that the Wild and the Kings are ones to watch.

Other clubs will be in the mix, of course. But those two are ones to keep in mind if the Devils' center were to change teams this summer.

Of course, that doesn't mean Hischier will definitely be the Habs' target. Maybe another center could end up in town. That's also, obviously, a possibility.

And aside from a center, bringing in a right-handed defenseman (so Lane Hutson no longer has to play on the right) and some depth players to Montreal are also goals to keep in mind.

In a nutshell

– Is Jordan Kyrou more likely to be traded than the other Blues players?

Nick Kypreos: It's a lot more likely Jordan Kyrou will be traded this summer than most other players on the Blues' roster – Sportsnet (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– Caleb Malhotra: a prospect to watch. [Ratings]

– Must-read.