Tom Wilson: A better solution than looking for a second center

Earlier on Thursday, we mentioned Dylan Strome as a potential target for the Canadiens at the second-line center position. Montreal, however, might be looking elsewhere in the Washington lineup.

He would be much harder to acquire than Strome, but Tom Wilson would be an interesting addition to the Habs' lineup.

This idea was brought up by Maxim Lapierre during the latest episode of La Poche Bleue.

To quote Lapierre: “There isn't a player who changes a series more than Tom Wilson.” That's absolutely true, and we had the chance to see it during the first-round series between the Capitals and the Canadiens in 2025.

There's a lot of talk about resolving the second-line center situation in Montreal, but we agree that having Tom Wilson on the team would solve even more problems, given the number of offensive prospects who could fill that role in the future.

Tom Wilson is a big guy who can eat up a lot of ice time in a game by bringing physicality to the play, but also by finding the back of the net.

He's reached the 30-goal, 30-assist mark for two straight seasons. All that with a contract that counts for just $6.54 million against the cap through the 2030-31 season.

Everyone at La Poche Bleue was on board with the Wilson idea. The best part is that the Canadiens have what it takes to pull off a trade like this. Their bank of prospects and draft picks is massive at just about every position.

The only problem in the equation would be convincing the Capitals to part with what is perhaps the most important piece of their core.

With Alex Ovechkin's career nearing its end, Wilson is considered by many to be the ideal candidate to become the Capitals' next captain. As Washington undergoes a sort of roster overhaul, Wilson's leadership will be essential.

But everything comes at a price in life. Kent Hughes might be able to convince the Capitals with a very attractive offer. If such a trade were to go through, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Habs overpay.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

Brayden McNabb took a puck to the visor while blocking a Hurricanes shot. pic.twitter.com/BK561k3VZk — ESPN (@espn) June 5, 2026

– Elias Pettersson's future in Vancouver is in jeopardy.

Nick Kypreos: On Elias Pettersson's future: There is no indication that a new management team will be enough to save his long-term future in British Columbia. Pettersson, along with every one of his teammates, will be available at the right price – Sportsnet (5/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– Darnell Nurse is reportedly no longer part of the Oilers' plans.