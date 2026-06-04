The Red Sox’s desperation could lead them to take on a bad contract

Things aren't going well in Boston.

The team is unable to win at home at the same rate as other teams in the league (Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a bit too candid on the subject, by the way)…

There seems to be a difference of opinion between what Theo Epstein (what are the Red Sox waiting for to bring him back?) thinks and what Craig Breslow is doing…

David Ortiz felt the need to speak out publicly to defend the owner…

So, just wrapping up the last 72 hours in Red Sox land. – Craig Breslow's shortcomings (along with some positives) are amplified in the Globe. Also, with Theo not agreeing with his approach .– Theo goes on record talking about the importance of scouting, which the Red Sox… pic.twitter.com/rytPvT5qOs — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 3, 2026

Let's just say there's a strange vibe in town right now. And if the team were winning a bit more, it would help the overall atmosphere in the locker room and around the club.

Craig Breslow must also be feeling the heat…

On that note, Buster Olney mentions that the Red Sox are reportedly telling others they want to add a right-handed hitter—which isn't new.

But the source added that the club would even be willing, if necessary, to take on a bad contract if that's what it takes.

.@Buster_ESPN on the Red Sox :“What I've heard today is, they're aggressively looking for a right-handed hitter… It might be a case where the Red Sox are willing to take on a bad contract.” (via the Just Baseball Show // @JustBB_Media) pic.twitter.com/YAsVoDDc91 — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 3, 2026

Note: I don't think taking on a bad contract necessarily means it would be a big one. I'm thinking of Mike Trout, for example.

I think that if the team has to take on a small bad contract to make a trade happen, it's an option on the table.

That said, there's also a scenario where the Red Sox wouldn't be able to get any help and would have to throw in the towel.

If that's the case, Aroldis Chapman would become a key player on the market.

Other notes from @JeffPassan on the Red Sox ahead of the trade deadline: Believes they could be in the driver's seat to control the reliever market at the deadline with Chapman and Whitlock (if they choose to sell). Thinks the team could balk at the money Sonny Gray is… pic.twitter.com/y0iPRMCjZK — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 4, 2026

PMLB

Tommy Kahnle in Boston.

Source: Tommy Kahnle is on his way to Fenway Park. The Red Sox are expected to add him to their roster. Word is it will be for today's game — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) June 4, 2026

Jarren Duran has value.

According to @JeffPassan, while teams will continue to ask about Jarren Duran leading up to the trade deadline, the difference between how Boston and potential suitors value him remains steep. pic.twitter.com/5WKT2AUqzQ — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) June 4, 2026

He's got quite an arm.

Wilyer Abreu says he's on a pitching program to take care of his rocket arm. pic.twitter.com/kn8xLHob8v — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 3, 2026

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