The Red Sox’s desperation could lead them to take on a bad contract
Things aren't going well in Boston.
The team is unable to win at home at the same rate as other teams in the league (Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a bit too candid on the subject, by the way)…
There seems to be a difference of opinion between what Theo Epstein (what are the Red Sox waiting for to bring him back?) thinks and what Craig Breslow is doing…
David Ortiz felt the need to speak out publicly to defend the owner…
Let's just say there's a strange vibe in town right now. And if the team were winning a bit more, it would help the overall atmosphere in the locker room and around the club.
Craig Breslow must also be feeling the heat…
On that note, Buster Olney mentions that the Red Sox are reportedly telling others they want to add a right-handed hitter—which isn't new.
But the source added that the club would even be willing, if necessary, to take on a bad contract if that's what it takes.
Note: I don't think taking on a bad contract necessarily means it would be a big one. I'm thinking of Mike Trout, for example.
I think that if the team has to take on a small bad contract to make a trade happen, it's an option on the table.
That said, there's also a scenario where the Red Sox wouldn't be able to get any help and would have to throw in the towel.
If that's the case, Aroldis Chapman would become a key player on the market.
- Tommy Kahnle in Boston.
- Jarren Duran has value.
- He's got quite an arm.
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