“Thank you, soccer”

It's officially the end of an era in the NFL. After 14 seasons in professional football, Russell Wilson confirmed on Wednesday that he is retiring to begin a new chapter in his career with CBS Sports.

The former star quarterback announced the news in an emotional video posted on his social media, in which he looks back on the highlights of his NFL career. This confirmation comes just days after the announcement of his hiring as an analyst for the show “The NFL Today,” which airs Sundays on CBS.

In his message, Wilson said he was extremely grateful to be able to remain involved in football despite the end of his playing career. The 10-time Pro Bowl selection made a point of thanking his former teammates, his loved ones, and several coaches who shaped his career, notably Pete Carroll.

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round in 2012, Wilson quickly established himself as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks of his generation. He enjoyed his best years in Seattle, where he led the team to a Super Bowl victory during the 2013 season.

A career full of achievements for Russell Wilson

After his time with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson also played for the Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Giants.

In total, he finished his career with nearly 47,000 passing yards, 353 touchdown passes, and just 114 interceptions. Wilson also became one of the most efficient quarterbacks in modern NFL history thanks to his exceptional mobility and ability to avoid mistakes.

The 5-foot-11 former player also made history as the shortest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl. Despite doubts about his size early in his career, he proved he could compete with the best.

Starting this fall, fans will now be able to watch Russell Wilson analyze NFL games on CBS rather than on the field.

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