Stu Cowan believes Samuel Montembeault will bounce back in 2026–2027

It's no secret that Samuel Montembeault had a terrible 2025–2026 season.

We know the Olympics got to him, and he clearly wasn't himself. He's aware he still has a contract with the Canadiens, and unlike Brendan Gallagher, he hasn't asked for a trade—at least not publicly.

Stu Cowan (The Gazette) is one of those who believes he'll bounce back. But it won't be in Montreal, obviously.

My column on Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault. I would expect him to bounce back next season after a tough year, but it won't be with the #Habs: https://t.co/FL8M9LeknG — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 4, 2026

In fact, Cowan believes Kent Hughes will have no trouble trading him, since several GMs will agree with him: Monty is an NHL-caliber goalie who has simply had a rough patch.

The Quebec native has a salary cap hit of $3.15 million for the 2026–2027 season. On July 1, 2027, he will become an unrestricted free agent. It wouldn't be a big risk for the team that acquires him. And obviously, Monty wouldn't cost much.

But at least Kent Hughes, who would free up $3.15 million on his payroll, won't have to pay anything, I dare say.

Last year, the Habs' goaltender started games afraid of giving up goals. And he admitted it himself: that's one of the worst mentalities a goalie can have.

If he wants to bounce back next year (somewhere other than Montreal), he'll have to change his mindset. Maybe Jakub Dobes can give him his mental coach's number.

In any case, I could see the Oilers taking a chance on Montembeault. Could he be part of a trade for Connor McDavid?

In a nutshell

– It's been a while.

Emily Kaplan: Sources told ESPN that issues between Dylan Larkin and Detroit management have been brewing for a while, dating back at least to tense contract negotiations in 2023 – ESPN (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– No, the Habs aren't going to be interested.

The 31-year-old defenseman is reportedly no longer part of Stan Bowman's plans https://t.co/UG0gy9klPD — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 4, 2026

– Why?

Anthony Di Marco: Daily Faceoff was told that the Flyers would be very interested in bringing John Carlson in on a short-term contract – Daily Faceoff (6/2) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– That's great.

Don Garber is VERY optimistic! https://t.co/MNQQ9nuCCV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 4, 2026

– Not good.