Shohei Ohtani: 6 scoreless innings and 5 base hits

We still aren't sure whether Shohei Ohtani is human or a robot. And let's just say that his game yesterday (Wednesday) against the Arizona Diamondbacks has us leaning toward the latter.

In fact, the Japanese star lowered his ERA to 0.74 with six scoreless innings on the mound.

Since earned run average became an official statistic in 1913, only two other starting pitchers have posted a lower ERA in their first ten starts of a season: Jacob deGrom in 2021 (0.56) and Juan Marichal in 1966 (0.59).

Following six more scoreless innings tonight, Shohei Ohtani's ERA is 0.74. Through 10 starts, the lowest ERAs in major league history: Jacob deGrom, 2021: 0.56

Juan Marichal, 1966: 0.59

Shohei Ohtani, 2026: 0.74 Hitters are slashing .144/.224/.211 against him. Just incredible. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 4, 2026

But that's not all.

On the offensive side of the ball, Ohtani reached base five times, with three singles and two walks in six plate appearances. It was an incredible performance!

The Los Angeles Dodgers' unicorn has thus raised his batting average above the .300 mark for the first time since Opening Day.

Since 1900, there have been only three instances where players pitched at least six scoreless innings and reached base at least five times in a single game: Mel Stottlemyre in 1964, Mel Parnell in 1951, and Hod Eller in 1920.

Ohtani retired the first 11 batters he faced before Gabriel Moreno hit a double to the opposite field with two outs in the fourth inning.

It was the first hit Ohtani allowed in nine and two-thirds innings on the mound. He had pitched six hitless innings in a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on May 27, allowing one run.

The Japanese pitcher has allowed a run in each of his last four starts, a span of 24 innings.

We're getting closer and closer to the robot.

MLB

No update on Aaron Judge.

No update on Aaron Judge, according to Aaron Boone, who said a doctor is still reviewing images. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 3, 2026

Dylan Cease: All systems go for his start tonight in the AAA.

Dylan Cease came out of his bullpen and agility work on Tuesday feeling good — he'll start for the Buffalo Bisons on Thursday. Max Scherzer will start for Buffalo on Friday, followed by Shane Bieber on Saturday. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 3, 2026

Well done.

CAPTAIN KIRK Alejandro Kirk goes yard in his first game on a rehab assignment in Dunedin pic.twitter.com/zTLPKpEYzh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2026

Mike Trout: Seeing him play in the All-Star Game in Philly would be special.

Voting for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game officially began today, and #Angels superstar Mike Trout is aiming for his 12th selection—a milestone that would mean even more to him with the game taking place in Philadelphia, near his hometown of Millville, N.J.: https://t.co/k9N1ODR6XK — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 4, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.