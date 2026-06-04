Patrick Roy in Toronto: “I don’t think he’ll get the job”

One of the hot topics in the NHL right now is the fact that the Toronto Maple Leafs have decided to interview Patrick Roy for the team's head coaching position.

Roy in Toronto would be something special, to say the least.

For the Quebec native, it must be a huge vote of confidence. After all, this is the first time he's been in demand since leaving New York, and he's being linked to a historic franchise.

But will he get the job?

Bryan Hayes of TSN discussed the topic on air. And in his view, he doesn't believe the former Canadiens goaltender will land the job in Toronto.

Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, and he discussed the candidacy. And basically, they believe that Roy—who reportedly had a superb interview, according to the buzz—isn't the right man for the job.

Why? Mainly because they think it takes more of a tactician than a motivator to turn around the Maple Leafs' defense. But from a media perspective, they'd love to see Roy, who has a strong personality, come to town.

It's worth noting that right now, not everyone wants to see Roy in Toronto. The Editor in Leaf website ran an editorial against his candidacy, and its outburst even resonated with Quebecor this morning.

In short, it's got people talking in Toronto.

Personally, what I'm eager to see is what the hiring in Toronto—whether it's Roy or someone else—will mean. Will they go with a guy like Patrick Roy who can make an immediate impact? Will they choose a young, up-and-coming coach?

That could say a lot about the mindset of Mats Sundin and John Chayka.

In a nutshell

– Well deserved.

#mnwild Marcus Foligno is the 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner for “the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” pic.twitter.com/shjpMb4Ub4 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 4, 2026

– Must-read.

The Montreal Canadiens want to sign Ivan Demidov to a long-term contract. This shouldn't be a particularly hard decision for him, even if it will be a life-altering one. (@EricEngels) https://t.co/YuOH4hGalK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 4, 2026

– The question arises.

– The Rocket loses a player.