Myles Garrett has accepted a revised five-year offer from the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have just pulled off a major coup by securing the future of one of the NFL's top defensive stars.

According to reports from Pro Football Talk, Myles Garrett has accepted a revised five-year deal worth $204 million, a contract that now ties him to the team through 2030.

The new contract notably includes an impressive $37.5 million signing bonus, once again confirming the immense value placed on Garrett in today's NFL market. Already considered among the league's top defensive players, the star continues to push the financial boundaries for players at his position.

This new contract structure also represents a significant improvement over his previous deal, which paid him approximately $40 million per season. The Rams reportedly added several additional financial incentives, including an undisclosed salary increase as well as bonuses tied to his presence in the lineup during games in 2026.

The Rams are betting everything on their defensive superstar

With this major extension, the Rams are sending a very clear message to the rest of the NFL: the organization plans to build its defense around Myles Garrett for many years to come. His impact on the field is enormous, both for his ability to reach the opposing quarterback and for his leadership in the locker room.

Garrett remains one of the most dominant players in the entire league at the defensive end position. His combination of physical power, speed, and game intelligence makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive lines week after week.

In an NFL where players capable of completely changing the face of a defense are extremely rare, the Rams chose to invest heavily to eliminate any doubt regarding his future with the team.

This signing also confirms the current trend in the league, where contracts for defensive superstars are now reaching historic highs. With this new deal, Myles Garrett not only solidifies his place among the NFL's highest-paid players but also among the Rams' most important pillars for the coming seasons.

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