Matthew Knies: Here is the offer the Canadiens reportedly submitted by the deadline

During the last trade deadline, a rumor circulated involving the Canadiens and the Leafs.

According to the buzz, the Habs were close to acquiring Matthew Knies… but that rumor was never officially confirmed.

That said, David Pagnotta mentioned in a recent episode of DFO Rundown (Daily Faceoff) that it is indeed true. And the insider even revealed the Canadiens' offer that was reportedly on the table…

According to Pagnotta, the offer was as follows:

Matthew Knies to Montreal

Alexander Zharovsky, another top prospect, and two first-round picks to Toronto

Pagnotta goes on to say in the video that the deal didn't happen because there were complications and, in the end, the plan fell through because the Canadiens ran out of time before the trade deadline.

That's… interesting.

I wouldn't have had a problem giving that much for Matthew Knies.

The first-round picks wouldn't have been super appealing… because the Canadiens are likely to draft fairly late in the next round in the coming years anyway.

It would have hurt to give up a quality prospect like Zharovsky… but oh well. To acquire an established player like Knies, you have to pay… and given that the American is only 23, parting with one or two good prospects wouldn't have been catastrophic either.

Let's remember, in all this, that Kent Hughes mentioned in his end-of-season review that the matter is still active. If he was indeed referring to Knies, the next developments will be interesting to follow because the Leafs have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Does this change the game in Toronto? Is Matthew Knies still available if a solid offer is put on the table with the Leafs?

We'll have the answers to those questions in the coming weeks…

In a nutshell

– Good point.

With all the speculation over Dylan Larkin's potential landing spot, you have to wonder if the Vegas Golden Knights are a destination he'd want to go. Larkin is good friends with Jack Eichel. Can VGK pull this off after the Cup Final? — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 4, 2026

– What do you think?

Ranking the Top 20 greatest NHL teams of all time READ: https://t.co/c5GjWrhjaQ pic.twitter.com/tydYcVunX6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 4, 2026

– Oh.