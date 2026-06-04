Mason Marchment: Kent Hughes’s Daydream

We all agree on one thing: Kent Hughes will need to add a second center, a top-six winger, one or two depth forwards, and a right-handed defenseman capable of playing alongside Lane Hutson if the team is to have a serious shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

Of course, these players shouldn't be 35 years old, but they also need to be able to bring experience to the young core. You can't expect to lift the Stanley Cup if 80% of your players are still wet behind the ears—not yet fully grown!

Rasmus Ristolainen, Zach Whitecloud, Nico Hischier, Matthew Knies, Mathew Barzal, A.J. Greer, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby…

There are many names linked to the Habs in various rumors and speculations. And they're varied!

Except there's one incredibly interesting player who could add depth and muscle to the lineup, but no one is talking about him: Mason Marchment.

The guy plays wing, he's 6'5”, he weighs over 210 pounds, he'll turn 31 in a few days, he'll be a unrestricted free agent on July 1st, he can fill a hole in the top six, he can play on both the power play and the penalty kill…

Marchment would have really helped the Canadiens in the last playoffs.

A native of Ontario, he's bounced around the NHL quite a bit: Toronto, Florida, Dallas, Seattle, and Columbus. He's only finished a single season in the minus column (-6 in 2022-23 with the Stars).

And he's just had three consecutive seasons with 45 or more points!



Marchment was traded from the Kraken to the Blue Jackets just as the holiday trade deadline hit, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick.

In 39 games with the Blue Jackets since then

, he has tallied 15 goals and 17 assists—nearly a point per game.

The perfect fit for the Canadiens?

The downsides

Marchment has been injured frequently—though almost never seriously—over the course of his career.

And at 31, he might demand a salary that's a bit too high—and for a few too many years—for Kent Hughes's liking. #UFA

Have we really reached the point where the Canadiens can afford to pay a premium to round out their roster?

It's worth noting that Mason Marchment is the son of former NHL player Bryan Marchment, that he can also play center, that he knows how to fight, and that he won the Calder Cup in 2018.

Oh, and he's also represented by Quartexx Management.

I'll leave you with his third career hat trick, scored on January 24 against the Lightning: