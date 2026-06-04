Dylan Strome could be the solution at the Canadiens’ second-line center position

When a player of Dylan Larkin's caliber requests a trade, the rumor mill starts turning—and that often involves the Canadiens. One thing is certain: acquiring Dylan Larkin would come at a very high cost for the Habs.

If Kent Hughes isn't willing to empty his prospect pool to land Larkin, he could fall back on a less expensive option for the short term.

That's the idea proposed by Nicolas Larivière on the Sick Podcast website on Thursday. That option could be Dylan Strome.

The Montreal Canadiens are on the hunt for a second-line center this offseason, and one name making the rounds is Washington Capitals' Dylan Strome. Could he be the perfect fit for the Habs? Let's dive into what he could bring to the team as speculation heats up ahead of the… — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 4, 2026

The Capitals' third-most-used forward in 2025-26, Strome finished the season with an impressive 58 points in 80 games.

These stats are far from those of a top-line center, but they're significantly higher than those of Jake Evans, who served as the Habs' second-line center for most of Montreal's playoff run.

Strome has two seasons remaining on his contract, which accounts for just $5 million of Washington's salary cap. That's a reasonable price for what he can bring to his team.

What's interesting about Strome is his size. His 6-foot-4 frame helps him dominate in front of the net and in the corners. He isn't a physical player like Tom Wilson, but he's smart enough to use his body effectively.

Strome has also proven he can perform well in the playoffs. He finished his 2025 playoff run with 11 points in 10 games.

If the Canadiens acquire Dylan Strome, it will likely be to give Michael Hage time to develop as a future second-line center. We know that Kent Hughes and his staff have tremendous confidence in Hage's potential, and this move would make sense.

Trading for Strome won't come cheap, however. Expect to see a first-round pick or a top prospect headed to Washington—if not more.

Whether it's Strome or someone else, the Canadiens can't afford to start the season with Oliver Kapanen or Jake Evans at second-line center. So we should expect a major trade from Kent Hughes this summer.

In a nutshell

– Great idea!

Fans stepped into the Chirp Booth for some Stanley Cup chirps @PKSubban1 absolutely had to chirp back pic.twitter.com/DFNvQhjdNf — ESPN (@espn) June 4, 2026

– It's hard not to want to train with a coach like that.

Rod the Bod How Rod Brind'Amour sets the standard for the @Canes' work ethic, leading by example. pic.twitter.com/T5SAEWgJsi — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) June 4, 2026

– A well-deserved reward for Maxime Crépeau.