Dylan Larkin: There are many ties between Michael Hage and the Red Wings

Raphael Simard
Dylan Larkin: There are many ties between Michael Hage and the Red Wings
Credit: onhockeytv

Early this afternoon, a major story rocked the hockey world: Dylan Larkin has requested a trade.

Naturally, everyone immediately started speculating about the Canadiens, but Montreal won't be the only team in the mix. The Knights, Kings, Wild, and Bruins could be at the forefront of the race, according to various media outlets and reporters since the news broke.

However, the chances of Steve Yzerman trading him within his division are slim. Much to the dismay of Boston and Montreal.

Could the Senators also join the race?

The two clubs discussed the Wings' captain a few seasons ago.

But if the Habs win the Larkin derby, they'll have to give up Michael Hage.

In any case, there are many ties between Detroit and Hage.

Appearing on TSN 690, Pierre McGuire, who believes the Habs should be very active in this situation, envisions a trade centered around Hage due to his many ties to the organization.

First, the Habs prospect is currently playing in the Wings' home state (Michigan). He also plays alongside the sons of Shawn Horcoff and Kris Draper. Horcoff is the father of William Horcoff, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before being drafted into the NHL, the elder Horcoff played at Michigan State.

Draper, for his part, enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the Wings, winning four Stanley Cups along the way. His son Kienan was selected in the seventh round by the Wings in 2020. He finished the season in Grand Rapids in the AHL.

Right now, seeing Larkin in Montreal is pure speculation. But you have to admit the connections are there. Hage in Detroit and Larkin, a very good center, in Montreal.

He wasn't the mystery player, but he might be the solution at center for Montreal's top six.


In a nutshell

– Larkin would be cheaper.

– He could be breathing down Patrick Roy's neck.

– Well done.

– I guess so.

– Stay tuned.

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