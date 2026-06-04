Dylan Larkin: There are many ties between Michael Hage and the Red Wings

Early this afternoon, a major story rocked the hockey world: Dylan Larkin has requested a trade.

Naturally, everyone immediately started speculating about the Canadiens, but Montreal won't be the only team in the mix. The Knights, Kings, Wild, and Bruins could be at the forefront of the race, according to various media outlets and reporters since the news broke.

However, the chances of Steve Yzerman trading him within his division are slim. Much to the dismay of Boston and Montreal.

Listen: Basu: I would be SHOCKED if Yzerman traded Larkin within the division https://t.co/uRWY6IS7Az — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) June 4, 2026

Could the Senators also join the race?

The two clubs discussed the Wings' captain a few seasons ago.

Pierre McGuire on TSN690 says that when he was in Ottawa, they discussed trying to acquire Dylan Larkin; this was four years ago. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 4, 2026

But if the Habs win the Larkin derby, they'll have to give up Michael Hage.

In any case, there are many ties between Detroit and Hage.

If the #GoHabsGo were to make a push for Dylan Larkin, what would it cost them? Pierre McGuire: “Michael Hage has to be in it” #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/imYHZzLV15 — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) June 4, 2026

Appearing on TSN 690, Pierre McGuire, who believes the Habs should be very active in this situation, envisions a trade centered around Hage due to his many ties to the organization.

First, the Habs prospect is currently playing in the Wings' home state (Michigan). He also plays alongside the sons of Shawn Horcoff and Kris Draper. Horcoff is the father of William Horcoff, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before being drafted into the NHL, the elder Horcoff played at Michigan State.

Draper, for his part, enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the Wings, winning four Stanley Cups along the way. His son Kienan was selected in the seventh round by the Wings in 2020. He finished the season in Grand Rapids in the AHL.

Right now, seeing Larkin in Montreal is pure speculation. But you have to admit the connections are there. Hage in Detroit and Larkin, a very good center, in Montreal.

He wasn't the mystery player, but he might be the solution at center for Montreal's top six.

In a nutshell

– Larkin would be cheaper.

Canadiens fans: Dylan Larkin or Nico Hischier? Many similarities… two left-handed centers, both 6'1” and 200 lbs, who are captains. Larkin: 285 points in 304 games over the past 4 years

Hischier: 282 points in 309 games over the past 4 years But… (1/2) — Patrick Caisse (@PatrickCaisse) June 4, 2026

– He could be breathing down Patrick Roy's neck.

David Pagnotta: Re Dallas Eakins: He…interviewed with the Maple Leafs; add [him] officially to the list of candidates in the mix for the [head coaching] job in Toronto – DFO Rundown (6/4) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) June 4, 2026

– Well done.

Seth Jarvis' buddies showed up to Game 2 in some incredible “DIY” #StanleyCup playoff jackets : ABC

: @Sportsnet & @TVASports pic.twitter.com/FWsIWrOLEG — NHL (@NHL) June 4, 2026

– I guess so.

“Why don't you just shut the f**k up and put your stick down?” Ray Ferraro had some hilarious experiences that welcomed him to the NHL pic.twitter.com/27pPKRX5N1 — Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk (@Wingmenpod) June 4, 2026

– Stay tuned.