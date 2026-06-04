Christian Watson signs a massive contract

The Green Bay Packers continue to secure the future of their passing game.

After granting Jayden Reed a lucrative contract extension earlier this year, the organization has now rewarded Christian Watson with a substantial new deal.

According to reports by Adam Schefter, Watson has signed a four-year contract worth $110.5 million. The deal also includes a $31 million signing bonus, proof that the Packers still have tremendous faith in the young receiver's potential despite his recent injuries.

This signing marks a significant vote of confidence in Watson, who was coming off a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury sustained in 2024. To boost his market value, the wide receiver had agreed last fall to a one-year deal with Green Bay—a gamble that now appears to have paid off.

After a quiet start to the season, Watson found his form late in the campaign and once again became a constant threat to opposing defenses. In the final 10 games of the season, he racked up 611 yards and six touchdowns on just 35 receptions.

Christian Watson Rewarded After a Spectacular Comeback

During that stretch, Watson led the entire NFL with an impressive 17.5 yards per catch. His ability to stretch the field and create big plays convinced the Packers that he could become one of the team's offensive cornerstones for years to come.

With this new deal, his average annual salary is nearly on par with that of George Pickens of the Dallas Cowboys under the franchise tag.

Since joining the NFL as a second-round pick in 2022, Christian Watson has tallied 133 receptions for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns in four seasons with Green Bay.

The Packers are clearly demonstrating that they want to build their offense around a young, explosive core capable of supporting their quarterback for years to come.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.