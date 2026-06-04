Brendan Gallagher: The Habs might not have to pay much to trade him

The Brendan Gallagher situation is one of the most pressing issues on Kent Hughes's desk right now. The Canadiens' GM has a clear plan for his veteran player, but we're all asking the same question when we think about how it will play out:

What will the Habs have to give up in addition to Gallagher to trade him?

Gally's salary ($6.5 million) complicates matters, which is why we expect the Canadiens to throw in a sweetener for the team willing to trade for his services. That said…

That said, Marco D'Amico discussed this this morning on BPM Sports: the Canadiens might not have to shell out much to trade him.

The veteran is a respected figure throughout the National Hockey League… and D'Amico, who has spoken with other people in the NHL, put it quite clearly this morning:

Even at $6.5 million for a one-year contract, I'm told that if the Habs have to add something, it won't be anything significant. – Marco D'Amico

D'Amico also went on to say that no, the Habs might not necessarily need to absorb part of Gally's salary in order to send him elsewhere:

Last year, before the start of the 2025–26 season, the Canadiens traded Carey Price to the Sharks.

And Kent Hughes managed to send him to San Jose with a fifth-round pick in exchange for Gannon Laroque (without retaining any salary), a player who had little to no professional experience.

But Gally's situation is different.

The fact that Gally is still capable of playing and can still make an impact on a roster changes things a bit. His salary will count for $6.5 million against the cap next season, but he'll only earn $4 million in actual salary, and that, too, could help the Canadiens in a way.

I really wonder how Kent Hughes is going to handle the Gallagher situation.

The Habs' GM wants to do the right thing; he wants to send Gally somewhere where he can make a difference… but we know his contract complicates things a bit.

But the more we hear about it, the more it seems there's a way the Canadiens can still come out ahead. Whether that's by sending him elsewhere with a little sweetener… or by sending him elsewhere without having to absorb a single dollar of his contract.

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– Yes.

“Big boy hockey” for the Caneshttps://t.co/AzTwmyMBQV — RDS (@RDSca) June 4, 2026

– It's going to be a wild one.

The @Canes are looking to rally in Game 2 of the #StanleyCup Final. Combining the regular season and playoffs, Carolina is 23-7-0 after a loss in 2025-26, with their .767 winning percentage tops in the NHL. #NHLStats: https://t.co/tNceecf2wM pic.twitter.com/XDfb8vYR4q — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 4, 2026

– Oh, really?

I can confirm that four teams will submit or have already submitted their bids to host the 2028 Memorial Cup tournament. Quebec

City Gatineau

Moncton

Newfoundland The final decision will be made this fall. #QMJHL — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) June 4, 2026

– He needs to get back in position.