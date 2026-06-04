A former Patriots player publicly criticizes Tom Brady

Even several years after his retirement, Tom Brady continues to stir up controversy in the world of football.

This time, it was comments made on the Championship Mindset podcast that sparked a wave of criticism. The seven-time Super Bowl champion claimed that many players on NFL practice squads don't actually want to be promoted to the active roster.

According to Brady, some athletes are comfortable in their current situation and are reluctant to face the expectations and pressure associated with a more prominent role in the league.

These remarks quickly drew the attention of former players who had themselves worked their way up from the practice squads.

Danny Woodhead Disagrees

Former New England Patriots running back Danny Woodhead was one of the first to respond publicly.

Woodhead, who began his career as an undrafted player before carving out a spot in the NFL, explained that his goal was never to remain on a practice squad.

He noted that he had worked tirelessly to learn multiple positions in order to increase his chances of being promoted. His hard work eventually paid off when he earned a spot on the active roster, even at a position he had never played before.

His reaction highlights a reality quite different from the one described by Brady: for many players, the practice squad is a temporary stopover, not a destination.

Talent matters just as much as mindset

Brady's comments focused primarily on the importance of confidence and the ability to perform under pressure.

The former quarterback explained that he had seen several players dominate in practice before struggling when they finally got a real opportunity in a game.

While there is some truth to this observation, many analysts believe the reasoning is incomplete.

Success in the NFL certainly depends on mental preparation, but also on talent, opportunities, the offensive system, and sometimes even the environment in which a player operates.

Ironically, Brady himself is one of the best examples of an underrated player who defied expectations.

Selected only in the sixth round of the 2000 draft by the New England Patriots, he built an exceptional career thanks to a unique combination of talent, preparation, and determination.

His former teammate Danny Woodhead followed a similar path. Despite his small stature and time at a Division II college, he managed to make his mark in the NFL thanks to his football intelligence, vision, and versatility.

Tom Brady's comments have sparked an interesting discussion about the challenges faced by practice squad players.

While it is true that psychological pressure plays a significant role in professional sports, many former players believe that reducing failures to a simple matter of mindset does not reflect the full complexity of the journey to the NFL.

One thing remains certain: Brady's comments have once again demonstrated that every stance he takes continues to fuel debate, even after a career that has established him as one of the greatest players in the history of professional football.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.