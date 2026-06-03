The CH in American history, Patrick Lalime’s absence, and the future of CF Montréal

The Stanley Cup Finals kicked off last night, and no, the Canadiens wouldn't have been up to the task. We saw clearly last week that the Habs couldn't (yet) compete with a seasoned team like the Hurricanes, and last night proved that, no, the Habs wouldn't have been able to hold their own against the Golden Knights over four to seven playoff games.

We're seeing bearded warriors ready to give it their all to win the Stanley Cup, while the Habs are a bit like a teenager here: clean-shaven, a little carefree, and still learning the ropes.

It'll come…

Trending on TNT

The Hurricanes–Canadiens series drew huge viewership here in Quebec (TVA Sports), but it was also widely watched south of the border.

The TNT Sports network has just announced that approximately 2 million Americans watched each of the five games in the Eastern Conference Finals on its channel, a 41% increase over last year's Eastern Conference Finals.

We're talking about the most-watched Conference Final in history. Nothing less!

It's easy to see why Gary Bettman was smiling so broadly just a few hours ago when speaking with the media—and why viewership is climbing so rapidly in the NHL.

TNT Sports Caps Its Most-Watched NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs with Its Most-Watched Conference Final Ever The five-game Montreal/Carolina Eastern Conference Final averaged 2 million viewers, up 41% from 2025 2026 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Across TNT, TBS, truTV & HBO Max Averaged… pic.twitter.com/Mkq2PO2BWi — TNT Sports U.S. PR (@TNTSportsPR) June 3, 2026

Alexandre Picard Comes to the Rescue of Patrick Laine Lalime

I was surprised to see Alexandre Picard alongside Félix Séguin yesterday for the first game of the Stanley Cup Final on TVA Sports.

Lalime had also had to sit out during the winter due to a persistent virus. It was Picard who had replaced him at that time as well.

From what I've heard, Lalime worked really hard to be able to play in the Habs' playoff games, but continuing to do so for the final series—without the Canadiens—might have been too much. Especially since Alexandre Picard is an excellent replacement for Lalime.

Let's hope Patrik Lalime is fully recovered by the start of the Habs' season in September. Because yes, I believe TVA Sports will remain the NHL's national French-language partner…

Alexandre Picard is currently filling in for Patrick Lalime alongside Félix Séguin (TVA Sports). He'll do so throughout the entire Stanley Cup Final series. Lalime had health issues that forced him to take a leave of absence last January. I wouldn't be surprised… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 3, 2026

An Alberta decision that will please Quebecers

Confession: I HATE weekday games out West during the regular season. When the Canadiens play at 9:30 PM in Edmonton, then at 10:30 PM the next day in Vancouver—right in the middle of the week—it wrecks me for a few days.

I know, I'm getting old…

However, the Alberta government's decision to stop changing the clocks—and to stay on daylight saving time 12 months a year—makes me happy.

B.C., Alberta move to permanent daylight time will impact NHL's scheduling: Gary Bettman https://t.co/kZHIKjGxiG — CTV News (@CTVNews) June 3, 2026

Games that used to start at 9:00 p.m. Quebec time will now start at 8:00 p.m.

I know, it's only an hour, but it will make all the difference in January, when it gets dark at 3:50 p.m.

Will Quebec follow Alberta's lead? We'll see.

If that happens, games in Anaheim, San Jose, and Los Angeles could start at 11:30 p.m. Quebec time. Not sure I'd watch them all live at that point!

Any clarity on CF Montréal's future?

Don Garber, the MLS commissioner, is visiting the Olympic Stadium tomorrow before meeting with the Montreal media. Remember that with the change to the MLS schedule, interior renovations at the Olympic Stadium seem imperative for the survival and future of CF Montréal.

Don Garber will meet with the Montreal media tomorrow afternoon, following a tour of Olympic Stadium. Interesting…#CFMTL — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 3, 2026

Will the pressure be enough to convince the government to invest an additional $500 million to modernize the stadium before the National Assembly's summer recess, scheduled for June 12?

Or will Don Garber be as “stern” with Montreal as he has been with Vancouver over the past few weeks? I don't think so. I have a feeling he'll just be putting a little pressure on the Quebec government…

Don't look for me tomorrow afternoon—I'll be at Saputo Stadium.