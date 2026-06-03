The British Columbia Lions’ new uniform is AMAZING
A new era of style is dawning for the West Coast football franchise. The British Columbia Lions have officially unveiled their brand-new away kit. Dubbed “Pacific Frost,” this modern, sleek uniform pays vibrant homage to the team's glorious past while looking resolutely toward the future.
The club is thus definitively moving away from the “Fog Grey” concept, a color introduced in 2023 that is now consigned to the past. The Lions are making a strategic return to their roots with a sparkling white jersey. This jersey features numbers accented with a blend of silver and the team's iconic orange. To complete this striking look, the players will wear pants and helmets with a metallic silver finish, a subtle nod to the classic elements that have defined the brand's visual identity over the decades.
This change is part of the organization's commitment to establishing itself as the province's premier sports franchise. Fans are already eagerly anticipating seeing their favorites take the field in these dazzling new uniforms.
A baptism by fire is scheduled for June 13 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders
We won't have to wait long to see this new uniform in action on a Canadian Football League (CFL) field. The organization has confirmed that the “Pacific Frost” look will make its official debut on Saturday, June 13, during the second week of the regular season.
For their first road game of the year, the Lions will visit their longtime rivals, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in the electric atmosphere of Mosaic Stadium. It's the perfect showcase to gauge the impact of this visual transformation on Canadian football fans.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.