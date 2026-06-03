The Alouettes sign three players through 2027

The Montreal Alouettes continue to prioritize stability as they look ahead to the coming seasons.

The Montreal organization announced on Tuesday that it had granted new contract extensions to three key players on its roster: linebackers Arthur Hamlin and Don Callis, and offensive lineman Des Holmes.

The three athletes have signed deals that will keep them with the Alouettes through the 2027 season, a sign that the team strongly believes in their development and long-term potential.

Arthur Hamlin's case is drawing particular attention from Quebec fans. Selected 29th overall in the 2024 CFL Draft, the Ottawa native quickly established himself in the Montreal lineup. During the 2025 season, Hamlin played in 16 games, recording 17 defensive tackles, four more on special teams, and one interception.

Meanwhile, Don Callis is also continuing his journey with the Montreal team after joining in 2025. The former Troy University player appeared in four games last season and was dressed for the Eastern Conference Final and the Grey Cup Final in Winnipeg.

The Alouettes are banking on continuity

As for Des Holmes, he remains an intriguing piece on the Alouettes' offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 303-pound behemoth played in five games last season and was on the field for the Eastern Conference Final against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

With these signings, the Montreal Alouettes are clearly demonstrating their commitment to retaining a young and promising core for years to come. Following several recent successes, Montreal appears to be building a competitive team capable of remaining among the CFL's powerhouses for a long time to come.

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