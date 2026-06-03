Martin St-Louis’s son will attend the Sherbrooke Phoenix camp

Last year, the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL took a chance on drafting Mason St-Louis. If the name rings a bell, it's because his father is the head coach of the Canadiens.

In 2025–2026, however, the young man did not play in Sherbrooke. Instead, he played in Connecticut, where he tallied 41 points in 33 games as a center.

He was playing at the collegiate level.

Now 18 years old, it's still possible that Mason St-Louis will actually spend a year in the Estrie region in 2026-2027—before heading to Dartmouth College in 2027-2028.

Elliotte Friedman, on his podcast, said the young man will be at the Phoenix's training camp in 2026. That's bound to attract attention.

32 Thoughts Game 1 reaction…news, information & analysis podcast. Links to your preferred platform, here:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm Enjoy! — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 3, 2026

He said it because he chatted with him recently, after a Canadiens playoff game… without realizing he was Martin St-Louis's son. He didn't make the connection.

Friedman got called out on it because he mentioned St-Louis and two other guys on his podcast, and someone listening made him realize he'd spoken to the coach's son… while also noting that he'd be at the Phoenix camp this summer/fall.

If Mason were to make the team, he wouldn't be far from his father, in Montreal. And one can imagine that his mother would spend more time in Quebec, for that matter.

It's worth noting that Martin St-Louis and his two oldest sons, Ryan and Lucas, never played in the QMJHL. And one can assume that if NCAA rules (regarding the eligibility of a CHL player) hadn't changed, Mason would be in the same boat.

Martin St-Louis's other two sons have been in college for several years now. Ryan is at Brown University, and Lucas is studying at Harvard. It's also worth noting that Martin St-Louis recently attended the graduation ceremonies for two of his sons.

It's also worth noting that Martin St-Louis's assistant, Stéphane Robidas, was with the Phoenix before joining the Canadiens a few years ago.

In brief

– Note.

Alexandre Picard is currently filling in for Patrick Lalime alongside Félix Séguin (TVA Sports). He'll be doing so throughout the Stanley Cup Finals. Lalime had health issues that forced him to take a leave of absence last January. I wouldn't be surprised… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 3, 2026

– Well done.

Victory in the House of Commons | “A source of great pride for the city and for the pioneers” Ann-Renée Desbiens https://t.co/yKJ4KGPddN — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 3, 2026

– Oh yeah?

It's (already) been 10 days since the #CFMTL's last game; the team will resume training mid-next week at the Nutrilait Centre. I find it hard to imagine a new coach coming in over the summer to replace Philippe Eullaffroy, but not being at… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) June 3, 2026

– Yes.