Maple Leafs: Patrick Roy is part of the coaching search

Things are heating up in Toronto.

Now that John Chayka and Mats Sundin are on board, the next big step is to find Craig Berube's successor as the team's head coach.

The team can't afford to make a big mistake at this point.

And now, according to Darren Dreger, two names are currently in the club's hiring process this week. The first name is Peter Laviolette. #CoachHunt

The second? Patrick Roy.

The Toronto Maple Leafs coaching search is getting more interesting. Sources say Patrick Roy and Peter Laviolette are part of this week's stage of the interview process. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 3, 2026

Remember that last week, Roy's name wasn't being mentioned for a job. The man, still reeling from his departure from Long Island, was on track to miss his chance.

But now things are changing.

That doesn't mean the Maple Leafs, who just fired a coach with a similar vibe to Roy's, will lean toward the former goaltender at this point.

But seeing him get a chance in an interview is an excellent start. Especially in Toronto, where the rivalry with the Canadiens is, let's say, quite intense.

I wonder if John Chayka (a young GM who relies on advanced stats) is the one pushing hardest for Roy. After all, maybe his bosses see the fit more clearly.

After all, the owners know he's a big name… and Sundin faced him back when he played for the Nordiques as well as the Maple Leafs, in fact.

overtime

Right now, the Oilers and the Maple Leafs are the teams without a coach. The Kings are still wondering if they'll keep D.J. Smith… and Vegas isn't likely to have a coaching opening this summer, in my opinion.

And as for the GM positions, everything's pretty much settled.