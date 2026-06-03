Caleb Williams reacts to his rating in Madden 27

The EA Sports video game franchise has just unveiled the first ratings for its highly anticipated American football game, and the young sensation from the Chicago Bears is in the spotlight.

Caleb Williams, the star quarterback chosen to appear on the prestigious official Madden 27 cover, has been given an initial overall rating of 90.

For the vast majority of athletes in the league, receiving such a rating is a tremendous mark of respect, confirming elite status across the National Football League. It's an extremely flattering score for a player early in his career, proving that the game's developers firmly believe in his once-in-a-generation talent. However, the player himself has much higher standards for success and made no secret of his boundless ambition upon seeing his virtual stats.

Far from being fully satisfied with this score, the Illinois center reacted with the poise and confidence that have characterized him since his entry into professional football. Williams immediately turned this rating into an additional source of motivation for the upcoming season.

Caleb Williams' ultimate goal: to achieve a perfect 99

“It's okay, but by the end of the year, it'll be 99,” the Bears quarterback said with a hint of defiance. He added that he plans to join established league legends, such as wide receiver Travis Kelce, at the top of the virtual rankings before the end of the regular season.

To go from a 90 rating to the perfect 99 in EA Sports' weekly updates, Williams will need to have a simply historic season on actual NFL fields. Football and video game fans will be watching the young prodigy's real-life performances with particular attention, curious to see if he can boost his digital stats at the same pace as his on-field achievements.

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