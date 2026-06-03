Brendan Gallagher Update: His Agent Is Now Allowed to Speak with Other Teams

Brendan Gallagher surprised quite a few people with his comments during the Habs' end-of-season review. He asked to be traded following the way he was treated at the end of the season.

Despite all the sadness that could be heard in his voice, it was also clear that he was hurt by not having been used in the Habs' final game. And that's understandable.

The Canadiens, for their part, were caught off guard, but it seems that Kent Hughes will do everything he can to help Gallagher find a new home in his best interest.

With that in mind, CHEK reporter Rick Dhaliwal in Vancouver noted on X that Gallagher's agent, Gerry Johansson, has been given permission to speak with other teams to facilitate a trade.

Brendan Gallagher's agent Gerry Johansson has permission from Montreal to help facilitate a trade. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) June 4, 2026

First of all, it's quite interesting to note that it was a Vancouver-based reporter who broke the news tonight.

Second, this is good news for Gallagher, who will now be able to evaluate his options with his agent rather than just sitting on the sidelines. In any case, I doubt the Habs would have disrespected him in the process.

Speaking of respect, I think Martin St-Louis should have given Gallagher the chance to play Game 5 in Carolina. It's clear that he alone wouldn't have changed the outcome of the series, but he could have inspired the players to fight alongside him, if only one last time.

The Habs were burned out, but Gallagher could have brought a breath of fresh air. It's not like Joe Veleno was playing extraordinary hockey either.

But anyway, all that is behind us, just as Gallagher's career in Montreal seems to be.

In a nutshell

– The camaraderie is still there.

– Here's someone who's really grown attached to Montreal.

– That's a good question.