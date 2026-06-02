Luke Combs’ Concert: (Very Harsh) Criticism of the Habs Players

The day after their elimination by the Carolina Hurricanes, some Canadiens players attended Luke Combs' concert in Montreal.

The guys had the chance to take the stage to celebrate with the singer and wave to the fans at the same time.

And the Canadiens players looked like they were having a lot of fun.

Habs players Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Jakub Dobes & Brendan Gallagher at the Luke Combs show in Montreal tonight pic.twitter.com/g8932gv4Fg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 31, 2026

The guys had so much fun… that it pissed some people off.

In fact, in Sid Seixeiro's view, the Habs players simply shouldn't have been there. Seixeiro, who covers sports in Toronto, mentioned on his show that it's embarrassing given that the Canadiens were easily eliminated by the Hurricanes.

They had a blast. But next time, try putting in the same effort to get out of your zone against the Hurricanes. Maybe that'll help. – Sid Seixeiro

Come on…

Some thoughts on the Habs leadership core being on full display at the Luke Combs concert in Montreal Saturday… #sick #thesidseixeiroshow @Sid_Seixeiro pic.twitter.com/UPp0AjbtrJ — The Sid Seixeiro Show (@sidseixeiroshow) June 1, 2026

Everyone is entitled to their opinion.

Maybe some people will agree with Sid Seixeiro… but at some point, I think he's taking it a bit too far. The guys have the right to have fun even if they just got eliminated, and they have the right to enjoy themselves too.

And no one is going to convince me that people weren't happy to see the players on stage. At least, that's not my first reaction when I watch the videos and hear the crowd shouting “Olé Olé” as the guys took the stage to join Luke Combs…

Because in reality, everyone looked happy in the videos that were posted, and all the Canadiens players who were there (including Martin St-Louis) had big smiles on their faces.

So, where's the problem?

In a nutshell

– It starts tonight.

Gonna be an epic collision course Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 tonight on ABC. pic.twitter.com/J2O1PUKNlf — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) June 2, 2026

– Oh.

Olivier Bouchard won't be back behind the Saguenéens' bench next season. He's taking on a new challenge. The Jonquière Élites #M18AAA are looking for a new head coach. It's an easy 1+1 here. #QMHL — Jonathan Hudon (@johudon) June 2, 2026

– Note this.

Arthur Hamlin, Don Callis, and Des Holmes sign contract extensionshttps://t.co/Uv18C1mJSG — RDS (@RDSca) June 2, 2026

– Absolutely.