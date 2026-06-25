The Canadiens have begun negotiations with Kirby Dach

Last week, it was reported that the Canadiens had not yet spoken with Kirby Dach's camp about a new contract.

That's now a thing of the past.

Jeff Gorton confirmed today that the two sides have begun negotiations. It's still in the preliminary stages… but still. The information is relevant nonetheless.

Gorton: Preliminary discussions with Dach @TVASports — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 25, 2026

Given the current market, maybe this could encourage the Canadiens to keep Dach within the organization.

Let's be clear: he's not going to be the team's savior, and he's not going to rack up 80 points in a season anytime soon. At least, if that happens, I'll fall right off my chair…

Seriously, though, Dach could still prove to be a sort of safety net for the Canadiens if needed. And that might explain why there have been discussions between the player and the organization…

Keep in mind that Dach will be eligible to receive a $4 million qualifying offer this summer, which would lead to him becoming a free agent the following summer.

But the possibility of him signing another contract is on the table, too. I don't think the Canadiens want to offer him a long-term deal because of his well-known track record: Dach has been plagued by injuries since the start of his career, and he's no longer the player we saw a few years ago.

That said, even so… we saw flashes of his game last season, and we know the talent is still there.

If he can contribute in certain ways on the team's third line and bring some offensive punch to the lineup when needed, no one will have any complaints… as long as he gives his all every night.

Because that's a problem, too. And if the Habs give him another chance, he'd better make the most of it because it could be his last in Montreal…

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Bruce Garrioch: A few years ago, the Senators explored a trade for Erik Karlsson, but decided against it… they felt that bringing in a former captain would undermine Brady Tkachuk's leadership… would they perhaps go that route now? – Sens 1-on-1 (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

– Alex Ovechkin's future is drawing attention.

Elliotte Friedman: On the Capitals and Alex Ovechkin's future: I think they'll probably make another move or two to free up some cap space and create a situation where they can bring him back – FAN Hockey Show (6/25) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 25, 2026

– What do you think?