Nichushkin in Columbus: One wonders what this means for Kirill Marchenko

For the past few hours, Kirill Marchenko's name has been the talk of Montreal. The Blue Jackets seem open to listening to offers (though they aren't necessarily looking to trade him), and many sources are starting to mention the Habs in connection with this situation.

That doesn't mean it's definitely going to happen, but it's something to keep an eye on.

And it's interesting to note that just minutes ago, the Blue Jackets made a trade. The team acquired Valeri Nichushkin from Colorado.

In return, the Jackets traded three draft picks: a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2027, and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

And, of course, this raises questions about Kirill Marchenko.

Full trade details: To #CBJ

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RW Valeri Nichushkin To #GoAvsGo

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2026 2nd-round pick

, 2027 3rd-round pick

, 2028 5th-round pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 25, 2026

With Nichushkin, the Blue Jackets are acquiring a player who is under contract (at $6.125 million per year) through 2030. But more importantly, they're adding yet another winger… even though they already have plenty.

In addition to Nichushkin and Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Conor Garland, Dmitri Voronkov, Mathieu Olivier, and Miles Wood are all under the team's control… and it's still unclear whether Mason Marchment, who will become a UFA on July 1, will remain with the team.

It's worth noting that, according to Marco D'Amico, Marchenko is happy to stay in Columbus and isn't looking to leave. But with Nichushkin now in the picture, there's a logjam at the wing for the Blue Jackets… and that means the club can afford to test the market for Marchenko.

Just to add, according to sources close to the situation, Marchenko is happy to stay in Columbus; this is not a player-driven move despite the impending contract talks. This is CLB testing the waters to see if a team will overpay, even with the recent Nichushkin trade. It'll be interesting. https://t.co/0mu8hZOXL3 — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 25, 2026

As we understand it, the Blue Jackets are primarily trying to take advantage of a seller's market to see if any team is willing to pay top dollar for Marchenko.

Will the Habs be that team? The answer could come in the next few hours.

In Brief

– Vincent Trocheck: The asking price is reportedly a first-round pick and another quality asset.

Some believe the going rate for Trocheck is a first-round pick plus at least one other solid asset or prospect. The Sabres were also in the mix yesterday. https://t.co/Sg6e6qx6n3 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 25, 2026

– Makes sense.

Jim Hiller wants to build strong relationships with his playershttps://t.co/dpjVaoW3H7 — RDS (@RDSca) June 25, 2026

– What do you think?