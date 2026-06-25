Nichushkin in Columbus: One wonders what this means for Kirill Marchenko

Félix Forget
Nichushkin in Columbus: One wonders what this means for Kirill Marchenko
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

For the past few hours, Kirill Marchenko's name has been the talk of Montreal. The Blue Jackets seem open to listening to offers (though they aren't necessarily looking to trade him), and many sources are starting to mention the Habs in connection with this situation.

That doesn't mean it's definitely going to happen, but it's something to keep an eye on.

And it's interesting to note that just minutes ago, the Blue Jackets made a trade. The team acquired Valeri Nichushkin from Colorado.

In return, the Jackets traded three draft picks: a second-round pick in 2026, a third-round pick in 2027, and a fifth-round pick in 2028.

And, of course, this raises questions about Kirill Marchenko.

With Nichushkin, the Blue Jackets are acquiring a player who is under contract (at $6.125 million per year) through 2030. But more importantly, they're adding yet another winger… even though they already have plenty.

In addition to Nichushkin and Marchenko, Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Conor Garland, Dmitri Voronkov, Mathieu Olivier, and Miles Wood are all under the team's control… and it's still unclear whether Mason Marchment, who will become a UFA on July 1, will remain with the team.

It's worth noting that, according to Marco D'Amico, Marchenko is happy to stay in Columbus and isn't looking to leave. But with Nichushkin now in the picture, there's a logjam at the wing for the Blue Jackets… and that means the club can afford to test the market for Marchenko.

As we understand it, the Blue Jackets are primarily trying to take advantage of a seller's market to see if any team is willing to pay top dollar for Marchenko.

Will the Habs be that team? The answer could come in the next few hours.


In Brief

– Vincent Trocheck: The asking price is reportedly a first-round pick and another quality asset.

– Makes sense.

– What do you think?

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