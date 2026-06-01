MLB in Brief: Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco | Elly De La Cruz Injured
Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco
He believes he deserves another chance in MLB.
Elly De La Cruz on the injured list
He has a sore thigh.
Jarred Kelenic in Texas
The Rangers have offered him a minor league deal.
Brusdar Graterol undergoes back surgery
Will he play in 2026?
Speaking of the Dodgers: Tanner Scott's family has received death threats. He isn't pitching well, but this is unacceptable.
Tarik Skubal is making headlines
Will he be traded?
Created by humans, assisted by AI.