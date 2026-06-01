MLB in Brief: Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco | Elly De La Cruz Injured

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco | Elly De La Cruz Injured
Credit: ESPN

Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco

He believes he deserves another chance in MLB.

Elly De La Cruz on the injured list

He has a sore thigh.

Jarred Kelenic in Texas

The Rangers have offered him a minor league deal.

Brusdar Graterol undergoes back surgery

Will he play in 2026?

Speaking of the Dodgers: Tanner Scott's family has received death threats. He isn't pitching well, but this is unacceptable.

Tarik Skubal is making headlines

Will he be traded?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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