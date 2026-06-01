MLB in Brief: Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco | Elly De La Cruz Injured

Adrian Beltre on Wander Franco

He believes he deserves another chance in MLB.

Adrián Beltré Believes Wander Franco Deserves Second Chance At MLB https://t.co/8bBf1OLlSm — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2026

Elly De La Cruz on the injured list

He has a sore thigh.

Reds Place Elly De La Cruz On Injured List, Promote Edwin Arroyo https://t.co/5STc3UiEN1 pic.twitter.com/Ls2WYoricz — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 1, 2026

Jarred Kelenic in Texas

The Rangers have offered him a minor league deal.

The #Rangers have signed OF Jarred Kelenic to a minor-league deal. He goes to Round Rock. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) June 1, 2026

Brusdar Graterol undergoes back surgery

Will he play in 2026?

Brusdar Graterol Undergoes Back Surgery https://t.co/pYoGolRAmr pic.twitter.com/pCnmfoxHqt — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 1, 2026

Speaking of the Dodgers: Tanner Scott's family has received death threats. He isn't pitching well, but this is unacceptable.

Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott's family targeted with death threats after loss. Details: https://t.co/Vqw50hfVrN pic.twitter.com/6gJDjKPacG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 1, 2026

Tarik Skubal is making headlines

Will he be traded?

With the Tigers struggling, Tarik Skubal talk is about to dominate the trade deadline. Column unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/Iz2KkYaDfL — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 1, 2026

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