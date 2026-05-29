“Olé, Olé, Olé”: Hurricanes fans mock Habs fans

You can hear chants of “Olé, Olé, Olé” tonight at the Bell Centre Lenovo Center.

The Hurricanes are giving the Habs a beating, and the Carolina fans are having a blast.

It's pretty intense.

Hurricanes fans doing “Olé” chants with their team up 4-0 in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/dAgOP4Ien4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 30, 2026

The way the Habs are playing, the fans are right to mock their opponents.

Are we back in 2022?

After two periods, Carolina leads 5-0.

They're 20 minutes away from a spot in the Stanley Cup Final, a first since 2006. The fans have every reason to celebrate.

12-1 after three rounds is pretty special!! The first since the Oilers of the 1980s@JLGP34 — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) May 30, 2026

Overtime

Throughout the playoffs, the “Olé, Olé, Olé” chants rang out time and again at the Bell Centre. Before the games, during the games, and even after the final whistle, the famous chant of Montreal's fans rang out loud and clear.

And clearly, it didn't go unnoticed across the NHL.

Unfortunately, against the Hurricanes, Habs fans didn't have many opportunities to make it echo.