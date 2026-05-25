Things are going well for the Canadiens in the playoffs right now.

And it's worth noting that the Habs are doing well despite a center line that isn't perfect. Seeing Jake Evans in the top six and Oliver Kapanen playing regularly (for the past few games) speaks volumes about the team's depth.

In fact, one might wonder if Kapanen will be benched tonight. Joe Veleno or Brendan Gallagher (a winger) are options.

Will Oliver Kapanen be back in the lineup tonight? pic.twitter.com/OTXkfWtGvE — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 25, 2026

If the Habs had a true second-line center, perhaps Martin St-Louis would have an easier situation to manage in the playoffs. In fact, there's no “perhaps” about it: it would be easier.

And the advantage for the Canadiens, who have rebuilt faster than expected with a solid salary structure, is that the club isn't in a tight spot like other organizations and has prospects and draft picks to work with.

So what will Kent Hughes do with that?

Jimmy Murphy (Sick Podcast) wrote in an article that an NHL source wouldn't be surprised to see the Habs' GM diving into a deal that's been the talk of the town for the past year.

“I can see the Canadiens taking another look at Mason McTavish.”

Here's the latest edition of Murphy's Hockey Law at @sickmediaco, brought to you by TCS Customs & Logistics: -Did the #GoHabsGo

look into acquiring #FlyTogether

center Mason McTavish? Will they try again?

–#NHLBruins

reshuffling coaching and managementhttps://t.co/Sc5rRok7u9 — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) May 25, 2026

Recently, when Mason McTavish was left out of the playoffs, it was said that the Canadiens' name should be back in the conversation. And it clearly is.

McTavish earns seven million dollars a year for another five years. He's a 6'1” center, the third overall pick in 2021… and he's racked up just 41 points in 75 games this season.

He's already surpassed 50 career points, and it's likely that a change of scenery could do him some good, especially since he had a contract dispute with his team last year.

Since the Habs were really keeping a close eye on the situation last year, I expect that to be the case again this year. Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– It would be fun for the fans.

Since it's taking place in Philadelphia, seeing him participate would be significant. https://t.co/SaBsgRfS9S — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 25, 2026

– Lewis Hamilton will be at Game #3. [JdeM]

– Max Domi: his start to the 2026-2027 season is in jeopardy.

– Too bad.

The Old Capital's bid in the expansion process was solid, however, writes @PatLaprade https://t.co/0wMsDdCRMu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 25, 2026

– Must-read.