The Blue Jays sign Paul Skenes

Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays became the team with the most hits in a single game against Paul Skenes since he joined the majors.

In a 5-2 win, the Jays recorded nine hits off the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner. John Schneider's men chased the young prodigy after five innings, handing him his fourth loss of the season.

The Toronto offense quickly got the better of Skenes, scoring four runs—all earned—while striking out just twice, a rare occurrence when the tall right-hander is on the mound.

George Springer, true to form, even sent the ball over the fence in the very first inning, hitting his fifth home run of the season.

George Springer takes Paul Skenes deep to start the inning! pic.twitter.com/DoNsFXh266 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 23, 2026

It certainly wasn't Skenes' best outing this season, and the Jays took advantage to win their fourth straight game, moving closer to the .500 mark. Their record currently stands at 25-27.

Tyler Heineman also stepped up to the plate, hitting his first home run of 2026, a solo shot in the seventh inning.

On the mound, five pitchers combined to secure the win. Starter Patrick Corbin allowed one run on five hits to the visitors, while striking out seven. Corbin has been doing the job since joining the Blue Jays midseason. His record is now 2-1.

Jeff Hoffman finished the game and earned his fifth save of the season. He struck out three batters in the ninth inning.

Yohendrick Piñango and Jesús Sánchez performed well, excelling in their roles as unsung heroes. Both outfielders recorded two hits in three at-bats, while each scoring a run during the game.

Despite a .500 record, the Pirates are in last place in the National League Central. They have lost seven of their last ten games.

Frustrated, Don Kelly and Bill Murphy were both ejected from the game in the sixth inning by home plate umpire Alan Porter. The Pirates' manager and his pitching coach both criticized the official's call.

Today, Dylan Cease could help the Jays sweep the series. The strikeout specialist (he has 84 so far) will face off against Mitch Keller. Starting Monday, the Blue Jays will host the Miami Marlins, a team that's been losing a bit of steam.

Even though John Schneider's squad has been playing its best baseball lately, it's difficult for them to make up ground in the division standings. The Tampa Bay Rays, the division leaders, don't lose often. Rarely do they drop two games in a row.

With rumors swirling that they're interested in pitcher Tarik Skubal, all signs point to them wanting to capitalize on their chances to represent the American League in the World Series.

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