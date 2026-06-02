Tarik Skubal: The Padres might look elsewhere for prospects

Just how far will some teams go to try to acquire Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline?

Ken Rosenthal addressed the issue. And he raised two interesting points.

The first concerns the Dodgers. With a payroll cap looming in 2027, will team executives view this as a “last chance” to spend big to win in 2026?

As he mentioned, it's possible that's on the minds of the front office there.

“I wouldn't be surprised if AJ Preller is calling around trying to get prospects from other teams for a Skubal deal.”@Ken_Rosenthal discusses teams that would be in on Tarik Skubal if the Tigers make him available… pic.twitter.com/Z879TEdxfE — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 1, 2026

But in a situation like this, where several teams will undoubtedly be interested, the Padres shouldn't be underestimated.

Why? First, because A.J. Preller is incapable of sitting on his hands.

But also because the Padres, despite their superb bullpen (which is possibly the best in the league), don't have a perfect rotation.

Their offense also has its weaknesses… but with Skubal and their red-hot bullpen, that would be less of an issue, let's say.

Skubal would solve a lot of problems, as he has the potential to stabilize a pitching staff all on his own.

Rosenthal goes even further, saying he wouldn't be surprised to see the Padres go after top prospects elsewhere in MLB to convince the Tigers to send them Tarik Skubal. #NothingLess

We imagine that several other executives have thought of this. But to acquire top prospects, you have to give something in return… and the Padres have relievers to offer, if necessary.

A story to watch, then.

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