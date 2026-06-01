A salary cap would cost players $500 million, says the MLBPA

Major League Baseball team owners want to implement a salary cap. This would limit their spending and increase the value of their teams.

On the other hand, the players don't want to hear anything about holding back the best. They realize that $765 million contracts are unheard of in other North American sports.

In short, it doesn't look good. But you already knew that.

It's unclear whether this will lead to a season with fewer than 162 games (which Donald Trump could prevent), but it's not an impossible scenario.

What we do know, however, is that the Players' Association isn't afraid to negotiate in the public eye. Why do I say that?

Because Bruce Mayer, who is in charge of representing the players, has been open about why the amount proposed by the owners doesn't work.

What he's saying is that MLB's proposal (a $245.3 million salary cap) would result in players losing $500 million (the equivalent of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s total contract, when you think about it) compared to what they have right now.

That's why he reiterates that the players will never accept a salary cap, despite Major League Baseball's desire to reach such an outcome.

MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer says that the players would actually be taking a $500 million pay cut if they accepted MLB's salary cap proposal, and reiterated that they will never agree to a salary cap. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 1, 2026

Obviously, at some point, someone will have to give in. After all, MLB is determined to implement one, and the players are absolutely unwilling to back down.

Who will prevail? And more importantly, will it take more than a year before everyone finds common ground on the issue?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.